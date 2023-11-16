Tony Roma’s Bones & Burgers Announces Massive Menu Enhancement

Tony Roma's Bones and Burgers Logo Official

New Menu Items Available Just in Time for the Holidays at The Tampa International Mall and Bay Street

ORLANDO, FL, USA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Romacorp, Inc., the parent company of Tony Roma’s® and Tony Roma’s Bones & BurgersTM announced that they have officially revamped the menu for their fast casual brand, Tony Roma’s Bones & BurgersTM. The new menu launched today will feature a variety of creations by Chef Vicky Colas, a Haitian-born chef who was recently contracted by the company to serve as a culinary luminary.

For over 50 years, Tony Roma’s restaurants have been one of the most globally recognized restaurant brands in the industry. Tony Roma’s restaurants operate globally across five continents, each serving customers the legendary ribs and menu items that made the brand famous. Tony Roma’s Bones & BurgersTM was launched late last year, with its flagship location in Tampa, FL at the Tampa International Mall and Bay Street food court.

The new menu caters to a variety of dietary preferences that are perfect for mall shoppers or take out customers. The culinary team added numerous options customizable options including different greens topped with grilled/fried chicken, shredded ribs, breaded/grilled shrimp, salmon and bacon and a wider variety of fresh toppings and unique, flavorful dressings.

In addition, the menu features new bowls with a base of either jazzy fries or mac-n cheese, each topped with the customer’s choice of protein, toppings, and sauces. Other menu enhancements include: The Carolina Bird sandwich new bun, the addition of a Shrimp Po Boy sandwich, the addition of a Beachside Seafood Sandwich, street corn and toppings, plus Bones & Burgers Combo Boxes that feature nearly every combination of main item and sides on the menu.

Mohaimina Haque, Esq., the Interim CEO of Romacorp., Inc., stated, "We are thrilled to launch the new menu just in time for the holiday rush of customers. This menu was carefully curated to satisfy nearly every palate in keeping with our global goal of welcoming customers to each of our locations regardless of dietary restrictions or preferences. We are excited to share this with our loyal customers in Tampa!"

Tony Roma’s is known for its legendary sauce. The new Bones & Burgers menu takes this to an entirely new level by offering a wider variety of sauces that includes Fiery Buffalo Sauce, Tony Roma’s Carolina Honey Sauce, Sweet Chili Dijon Sauce, Pan Asian Sauce, Bones & Burgers BBQ Rub, Bones & Burgers Lemon Pepper Rub, and the legendary Tony Roma’s original sauce.

Chef Vicky Colas, the creator of the new menu, added, “It has been a pleasure to bring culinary innovation to this brand by adding new flavors and unique combinations to the menu. Today’s customer is savvier than ever about their food choices. To elevate to this level, we are bringing a broad selection of flavors and customizable options that are rarely found in the fast casual space to deliver a unique culinary experience in a most unlikely place.”

The new Tony Roma’s Bones & Burgers menu went into effect November 14, 2023!

About Romacorp, Inc.

Romacorp, Inc., is the parent company of Tony Roma’s restaurants, the world’s largest casual dining concept specializing in ribs, and Bones & Burgers. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Tony Roma’s is present in 20 countries and is one of the most globally recognizable names in the industry. The first Tony Roma’s restaurant opened over 50 years ago in North Miami, Florida. For more information visit www.tonyromas.com or follow the company at https://www.facebook.com/TonyRomasofficial/, https://www.linkedin.com/company/tonyromas/, and https://www.instagram.com/tonyromasofficial/.