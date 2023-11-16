VIKING PEST WINS COMMUNITY’S CHOICE AWARDS FOR BEST PEST CONTROL COMPANY IN MONMOUTH AND OCEAN COUNTIES NEW JERSEY
Viking Subsidiary Last Bite Mosquito & Tick Control Also Honored
We are very honored to see Viking acknowledged by the people of Monmouth and Ocean Counties. Viking’s philosophy has always been to maintain a community-first mindset.”BASKING RIDGE, NJ, USA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viking Pest Control received the Official Community’s Choice Award for Best Pest Control Company in Monmouth and Ocean County, N.J. last night at a Gala Event at iPlay America in Freehold, N.J. These awards are voted on by members of the Monmouth and Ocean County communities. Last Bite Mosquito & Tick Control, a recent Viking Acquisition, also reached the final round of voting, earning recognition as one of the three best pest control companies in Monmouth County.
— Eric Gunner, Pest Management Professional.
The Official Community’s Choice Awards are produced by Ventures, a Part of the USA Today Network, and celebrate the best businesses and organizations across the country as determined by residents of the counties they serve. Viking was chosen as the winner after three rounds of voting. Last Bite Mosquito & Tick Control, which was recently acquired by Viking, reached the final round of voting in Monmouth County, claiming a position as one of the three best pest control companies in the region.
“We are very honored to see Viking acknowledged by the people of Monmouth and Ocean Counties,” said Eric Gunner of Viking Pest Control. “Viking’s philosophy has always been to maintain a community-first mindset, no matter how much we grow. While we have grown and expanded over the years, we have always made sure that we never lose our focus as a local pest control company.”
The Official Community Choice Awards come as Viking’s Latest honor in 2023. Earlier this year, Viking was recognized as one of the best pest control companies in the country by publications including Forbes Home, The Spruce, Better Homes & Gardens, and Real Simple. Viking was also recognized as one of the best workplaces in NJ by NJ.com for the third year in a row. Additionally, Viking was rated Best of Houzz, on the popular home improvement site.
