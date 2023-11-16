Lane and Ramp Closure Scheduled for 10th Street Over Interstate 229 in Sioux Falls
For Immediate Release: Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023
Contact:
Tanner Bartscher, Bridge Crew Lead Highway Maintenance Worker, 605-941-4519
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, crews will be performing concrete repair work in the westbound turn lane on 10th Street at the Interstate 229 intersection and the east radius of the southbound on-ramp. The westbound turn lane and on-ramp will be closed while work is completed. The closure is anticipated to be in effect from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. (noon) on Nov. 16, 2023.
Motorists can expect significant delays while work is ongoing and are encouraged to find alternate routes while the project is in progress.
About SDDOT:
The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.
For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.
Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.
-30-