Lane and Ramp Closure Scheduled for 10th Street Over Interstate 229 in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023

Contact:

Tanner Bartscher, Bridge Crew Lead Highway Maintenance Worker, 605-941-4519

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, crews will be performing concrete repair work in the westbound turn lane on 10th Street at the Interstate 229 intersection and the east radius of the southbound on-ramp. The westbound turn lane and on-ramp will be closed while work is completed. The closure is anticipated to be in effect from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. (noon) on Nov. 16, 2023.

Motorists can expect significant delays while work is ongoing and are encouraged to find alternate routes while the project is in progress.

