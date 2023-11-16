Highlights from Construction Links Network - November 16, 2023
The latest news, blogs and videos for the construction and building industry.SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction Links Network is a unique news platform where members "Get More Eyes" on their digital content and increasing their SEO.
The network includes thousands of Canadian construction managers, contractors, developers, building managers, property managers, architects, designers, engineers, government officials and more.
Members use this platform to share and onboard their digital content including news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, videos and more.
If you plan on being in Toronto during the last week in November, you have the opportunity to attend The Buildings Show from November 29 through December 1. Features this year include a full conference, trade show, product demonstrations, Techcentric showcase, PropTech innovation showcase, ConTech innovation showcase as well as some good old-fashioned networking. Construction Links Network has been a media sponsor for TBS for many years and we hope to see you there.
Content this week includes:
• ConTech Trends and Innovations – No. 33
• Save Your Seat – How We Build Now: Atlantic Canada Edition
• We didn’t know we were doing it
• TrueLook’s End-of-Year Camera Sale
• CONEXPO-CON/AGG Marketing Initiative Clinches Top Honors from TSNN
• Win more bids and grow your brand with Timelapse Videos from OpenSpace
• 5 Tips for Rooftop Safety in Winter
• Federal government announces $1.2 billion in loans to spur rental construction in Toronto
• Supreme Court construction site liability ruling has far-reaching implications
• Canadian Federation of Construction Safety Associations reaches 10,000+ Active COR® Certified Firms
• B.C. introduces legislation to deliver more homes near transit hubs
Join industry peers by subscribing to the popular Round Up News Magazine delivered to over 7,500 industry subscribers every Thursday morning.
About
Established in 2003, Construction Links Network is a peer-to-peer content sharing platform specifically for the construction, building and design community. Arnie Gess, publisher, and president operates his business in Sundre, Alberta, Canada overlooking the beautiful Rocky Mountains.
Arnie Gess
Construction Links Network
+1 403-589-4832
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube