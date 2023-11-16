In Partnership with RCN TV - ICARO Launches “RCN Total” Video App Across LATAM

RCN is expanding with the most advanced AI-driven digital media platform for access to regional and global news, sports, technology, business and family entertainment content powered by ICARO.” — Paul Feller, Chairman & CEO of ICARO Media Group

NEW YORK, NY, US, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICARO™ Media Group, Inc. an AI media technology partner for Telecom and Media Broadcast Companies, announced today that it has launched the RCN Total App across Latin America, expanding its distribution partnership with RCN Television Colombia beyond its original audiences in Spain and Mexico.

RCN Total is a brand-new consumer app that offers the best Spanish-language content from RCN Television Colombia, one of the leading broadcast companies and media brands from Colombia with over 50 years of history in the space. RCN owns and operates seven TV channels and two digital terrestrial stations, as well as radio and production facilities. The RCN Total app features offerings includes programs from these properties, including general entertainment, news, and sports content. Content also comes from On Demand and 5 live TV channels - RCN Nuestra Tele, RCN Novelas, NTN24, RCN Más and RCN Xtra.

“We are pleased to announce our expansion with RCN and with Organizacion Ardila Lulle’s media companies,” stated Paul Feller, Chairman & CEO of ICARO Media Group. "With the official launch of RCN Total, RCN is expanding with the most advanced AI-driven digital media platform for access to regional and global news, sports, technology, business and family entertainment content powered by ICARO.”

"Think about one place where you can find the best content from RCN Television, from breaking news to the most romantic novelas, plus authentic Colombian cultural expression and outstanding football games, that's RCN Total,” stated Julian Suarez, EVP for RCN TV International.

RCN Total is available for download in the App Store and Google Play, and can be viewed on mobile, tablet, and computer devices with a single sign-in across all platforms. Supported geos include Antigua & Barbuda, Argentina, Bahamas, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Spain, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

About ICARO™

ICARO™ empowers Global Telecoms, Media Companies and Broadcast Networks, with over 240M subscribers under contract in LATAM, North America and Europe. ICARO™ creates personalized content offerings and digital experiences for their customers. Through both its SaaS platform and AI-powered direct-to-consumer products, ICARO provides media companies and global telcos the ability to grow revenues, build audience, and access turnkey solutions to stay competitive in an evolving media and technology marketplace. The ICARO platform features include access to a premium content library in several languages, international content distribution solutions, advanced geofencing controls, e-commerce integrations, advertising integrations, multimedia management and curation tools, metadata enhancement and optimization, channels and playlists, and video management and hosting. ICARO’s platforms support multi-language digital content to a growing list of publishers, telco partners and media groups. ICARO is headquartered in New York, with international offices located in Boca Raton, London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Rome, São Paulo, and Toronto. For more information, please visit www.icaromediagroup.com.

RCN TELEVISION S.A.

RCN Television S.A. is a private television channel in Colombia. Founded in 1967 as part of RCN (Radio Cadena Nacional founded in 1948), it acquired the tender to broadcast in an open signal in 1997 and on July 10, 1998 the first broadcast of the channel was aired. The company is owned by the Ardila Lulle Organization. For more information, please visit https://www.canalrcn.com/.

Ardila Lülle Organization (OAL)

The Ardila Lülle Organization (OAL) is one of the main business conglomerates in Colombia and Latin America. The companies that make up the organization are dedicated to the production and transformation of goods and services in the beverage, sugar mill, communications, packaging, agribusiness, insurance, sports and automotive sectors, among others. For more information, please visit https://www.oal.com.co/.

The Organization was born in 1951 thanks to the business vision of its founder and manager Carlos Ardila Lülle, one of the most recognized businessmen not only in Colombia but also in the entire American continent, for his capacity for entrepreneurship, leadership and commitment to the development of the country and the region. Today, the OAL generates employment for more than 40,000 people.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, projections of results, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors. Although the company’s management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. The company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.