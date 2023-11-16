Three Bridges Resort Club Community Planned for Salem

Three Bridges looks to be a club community for the next generation.

Salem, UT approved the Three Bridges master plan, allowing High Ground Development to begin its next Phase of development on a 530-acre luxury community.

The city of Salem, UT approved the Three Bridges master plan, allowing High Ground Development to begin its next Phase of development. Three Bridges will be a 530-acre luxury residential resort community featuring Robert Trent Jones II golf, a surf lake, a luxury hotel, all-season pickleball, hiking and biking trails, fitness and spa, and an event venue.

Three Bridges is envisioned as a multi-generational resort club community that rethinks every aspect of the private club lifestyle and tailors it to the families of today.

“A highly amenitized community, such as Three Bridges, does not exist between Park City and St. George and we believe there will be high demand for homesites, golf memberships and hotel offerings,” said Ryan Miller, Partner - High Ground Development.

Residential:

The initial release of properties will include; custom homesites ranging from .25 acre to 1 acre, and a collection of turn-key village homes.

Reservations are now open with custom homesites ranging from $300,000 – to over $1,000,000.

Amenities:

The private, 18-hole golf course and practice facility, is being designed by the golf architecture firm Robert Trent Jones II. Anticipated completion of the first 9 holes of the golf course will be in Summer 2025 with completion of the full 18 holes by Summer 2026.

“The golf concept will be created with the next generation of the sport in mind. Guests will enjoy over-the-top comfort stations located around the course, a start-of-the-round sports bar with firepits, a full-day café, and a Golf Academy with professional club fitting with swing and ball flight analysis,” Miller said.

Other amenities include the Twin Fin Beach Club and Surf Lake opening in Spring 2026, and a branded-hotel opening in 2027.

Limited Memberships applications will be accepted starting in January 2024.

Economic Impact:

Three Bridges will provide substantial economic impact to Salem and Utah County with over 5,000 direct and indirect jobs created from the onset of development through completion of construction. It is anticipated that at least 150 full-time jobs will be created to service guests and residents.

For more information visit: www.ThreeBridgesUtah.com or contact: Alicia Keller, Vice President of Sales at Alicia@ThreeBridgesUtah.Com or 385-999-1433.

