Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,829 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,127 in the last 365 days.

CloudDefense.AI & Beround Addresses Critical Cybersecurity Challenges in the Hospitality Sector

CloudDefense.AI and Beround are set to host a live webinar titled "Cyberattacks in Hospitality: Defense, Awareness & Timely Response!".

The hospitality industry is under siege from cyber threats. Our webinar will arm you with the knowledge to protect your business.”
— Anshu Bansal, CEO of CloudDefense.AI
PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The event will delve into the hospitality industry's escalating cyber threats, exemplified by recent breaches such as the ransomware attack on MGM Resorts and the data compromise at Caesars Entertainment. The webinar promises a comprehensive examination of these incidents, providing attendees with detailed analyses and case studies.

Expert speakers, including Anshu Bansal, Founder & CEO of CloudDefense.AI, Rohan Marfatia, CEO of Beround, and Hieu Ngo, Cyber Security Specialist and former Convicted Hacker, will go through the cybersecurity intricacies. They will share innovative defense strategies, crisis management insights, and a unique perspective on anticipating hacker moves, offering valuable strategies to fortify defenses against evolving cyber threats.

Event Details:
Date: Thursday, 30th November, 2023
Time: 8:30 AM - 9:30 AM PDT

This must-attend event targets hospitality professionals, IT security teams, and tech enthusiasts. Register now for a spot in this essential discussion on combating cyber threats in the industry. Click here for Register.

About CloudDefense.AI
CloudDefense.AI is a leading cybersecurity platform based in Palo Alto. They take pride in being the only cloud-native cybersecurity platform that secures both cloud and applications. Their suite of services includes Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Cloud Infrastructure and Environment Management (CIEM), Threat Detection, Cloud Workload Protection Platforms (CWPP), SAST, DAST, SCA, Container Security, and API Security.

For more information about CloudDefense.AI, please visit www.clouddefense.ai or contact gtm@clouddefense.ai.

Emily Thompson
CloudDefense.AI
media@clouddefense.ai
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

CloudDefense.AI & Beround Addresses Critical Cybersecurity Challenges in the Hospitality Sector

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more