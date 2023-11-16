CloudDefense.AI & Beround Addresses Critical Cybersecurity Challenges in the Hospitality Sector
CloudDefense.AI and Beround are set to host a live webinar titled "Cyberattacks in Hospitality: Defense, Awareness & Timely Response!".
The hospitality industry is under siege from cyber threats. Our webinar will arm you with the knowledge to protect your business.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The event will delve into the hospitality industry's escalating cyber threats, exemplified by recent breaches such as the ransomware attack on MGM Resorts and the data compromise at Caesars Entertainment. The webinar promises a comprehensive examination of these incidents, providing attendees with detailed analyses and case studies.
— Anshu Bansal, CEO of CloudDefense.AI
Expert speakers, including Anshu Bansal, Founder & CEO of CloudDefense.AI, Rohan Marfatia, CEO of Beround, and Hieu Ngo, Cyber Security Specialist and former Convicted Hacker, will go through the cybersecurity intricacies. They will share innovative defense strategies, crisis management insights, and a unique perspective on anticipating hacker moves, offering valuable strategies to fortify defenses against evolving cyber threats.
Event Details:
Date: Thursday, 30th November, 2023
Time: 8:30 AM - 9:30 AM PDT
This must-attend event targets hospitality professionals, IT security teams, and tech enthusiasts. Register now for a spot in this essential discussion on combating cyber threats in the industry. Click here for Register.
About CloudDefense.AI
CloudDefense.AI is a leading cybersecurity platform based in Palo Alto. They take pride in being the only cloud-native cybersecurity platform that secures both cloud and applications. Their suite of services includes Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Cloud Infrastructure and Environment Management (CIEM), Threat Detection, Cloud Workload Protection Platforms (CWPP), SAST, DAST, SCA, Container Security, and API Security.
For more information about CloudDefense.AI, please visit www.clouddefense.ai or contact gtm@clouddefense.ai.
Emily Thompson
CloudDefense.AI
media@clouddefense.ai
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube