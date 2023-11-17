Positive+1, The Groundbreaking New Social Platform & Resource ‘Hub’ For The HIV Community Has Arrived
EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated platform for connection, education, guidance, support and advocacy - already securing over 20,000+ pre-registered members - officially launches today and is available for download from the UK App Store and Google Play Store.
Positive+1, an ‘all-in-one’ style social network set to empower the HIV community launches globally today and is available for download now across the UK.
The app is also available for download in the USA, Canada, South Africa, Australia & New Zealand.
In research, planning and development for over eight years, Positive+1's launch represents a significant milestone in the HIV community, providing a much-needed resource that has been eagerly anticipated. The platform's extensive development period ensures that it is equipped with the necessary features and content to address the diverse needs of those within the HIV community.
The launch marks a first of its kind globally - with no other similar resource currently available for the HIV community. By combining both a resource hub and social networking features, Positive+1 will act as a supportive and inclusive online community platform where individuals living with, affected by or working within HIV can connect, learn, access valuable resources and build meaningful connections with others who understand their journey.
With Positive+1, members can access a wide range of resources such as educational materials, drug interaction charts and local support networks based on your location. The platform also allows users to connect with both professionals and peers, fostering a sense of community and facilitating knowledge sharing.
The brand has already proven its market value, securing £300,000 in funding this year alone, with an additional £640,000 already secured for 2024. An impressive network of trusted charity partners and advisers across the UK who fully endorse the platform have also been established; these include Terrence Higgins Trust, George’s House Trust, Saving Lives UK and National AIDS Trust.
Medical professionals are impressed with the platform’s offering, highlighting the particular benefits it will have regarding isolation and loneliness within the community. Dr. Steve Taylor - Medical Director of Saving Lives UK & Lead Consultant, Birmingham Heartlands HIV Service states; “Without doubt Positive+1 is a much needed and valuable resource for the HIV community. The isolation and stigma still associated with HIV infection can be a real problem for many people living with the virus. The importance of having a place online where you do not feel alone, and can interact with others living with HIV cannot be underestimated.”
Christian Mercer-Hall, Founder & CEO of Positive+1, expressed his excitement and enormous anticipation about the launch, stating; "It feels surreal to say we're finally here. This has been almost a decade in the making and I’m extremely proud of what we have achieved. A resource like Positive+1 is going to make a difference to so many people, on so many levels.”
The app’s launch comes at a time when tolerance, understanding and educating ourselves is needed more than ever, with Mercer-Hall continuing to state, “For a community that continues to receive a bad reputation and high levels of misunderstanding, I hope Positive+1 is the beginning of a new era for HIV, connecting the community in a way that has not been possible before.”
With a team working fully remote in many different locations in and outside of the UK, the initial launch of the platform marks only the beginning of a very exciting journey.
Lyle McAdam, Head of Communications explains how “Conversations are already underway to continue building out our platform’s expansion - with other locations firmly in the works for 2024/2025.”
Positive+1 launches today and is available now for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
Additional information can be found online by visiting positiveplusone.com.
About Positive+1:
Positive+1 is the social network empowering the HIV community. An ‘all-in-one’ platform designed to facilitate connection, education, guidance and support.
Lyle McAdam, Head of Communications
Positive+1
+44 7393 179901
lyle@positiveplusone.com