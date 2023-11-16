16 November 2023

Issues of Turkmen-Chinese strategic cooperation were discussed

On November 16, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held negotiations with the delegation of the People's Republic of China led by Ma Xingrui, a member of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau, First Secretary of Party Committee of Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the priority areas of the Turkmen-Chinese partnership on a wide range of issues, and also exchanged views on the implementation of agreements reached at the negotiations of the heads of state, as well as within the framework of the visit of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the PRC in October this year to participate in the third Forum “One Belt, One Road”.

The minister noted that today the Turkmen-Chinese relations of comprehensive strategic partnership are dynamically developing in many areas, the main factor of this is the trusting and friendly dialogue between the leadership of the two countries. At the same time, it was emphasized that active contacts at the level of heads of state set the tone for the further strengthening of bilateral relations, and also serving as a powerful impetus for the development of ties between the regions of the two countries.

Special attention at the meeting was paid to issues of expanding trade and economic ties.

Highlighting successful interaction in the field of education, science, cultural exchanges, and the study of the Chinese language in Turkmenistan, the sides were unanimous in the opinion that the cultural and humanitarian sphere is an important component of bilateral relations. At the same time, the relevance of intensifying contacts between the youth of the two countries is indicated. In this regard, it was noted that, on the initiative of the President of Turkmenistan, announced at the first Summit of Heads of State of the “Central Asia-China” format, held in Xi’an in May of this year, these days Mary city is hosting the Youth Forum of the Countries of Central Asia and China “ New era of the Great Silk Road."

In the context of intensifying interregional ties, including with the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China, priorities for interaction in the fields of agriculture, trade, energy, medicine, education, culture and tourism are outlined.