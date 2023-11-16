No Label Turns 13
No Label Celebrates A Year Of 47 Medals Through Live Music, Food, Beer, and Santa!KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- No Label Brewing Company Celebrates 13th Anniversary and Christmas Season Kickoff with Award-Winning Beers on Tap
No Label Brewing Company is excited to announce its 13th Anniversary Bash and Christmas Season Kickoff, taking place on Saturday, November 25th. This event will showcase a day of live music, gourmet food, exclusive beer releases, and festive activities, highlighting a successful year for the brewery.
Event Highlights:
- **Live Music Lineup**: Enjoy performances from the Homebrewed Brass Ensemble, Dog Jones Band, and Texas Blues Bros Band.
- **Gourmet Food Selection**: Delight in offerings from Divine Dogs, Tasty Caribbean Food Truck, TX BIRRIA BOYZ, and M BURGER.
- **Exclusive Beer Releases**: Featuring a special lineup including 2022 and 2023 Perpetual Peace BBA Wee Heavy, BBA Russian Imperial Stout, Hipster Apocalypse Triple IPA, Coconut Porter, Katy Mills Pils, and more.
- **Special Toast at 6 PM**: A moment to celebrate our achievements and community support.
- **Santa Claus Visits from 6-9 PM**: An opportunity for festive photos and memories.
Award-Winning Beers on Tap:
In celebration of our achievements, all our award-winning beers from the 2023 Denver International Beer Competition will be on tap, including:
- **Gold Medal Beers**: Nightmare on 1st Street and Perpetual Peace.
- **Silver Medal Beers**: Downtown Dusty, El Hefe, El Carlito, Murkey Myers, Hard Hats and Six Packs.
- **Bronze Medal Beers**: 1980 Kolsch, Katy Mills Pils, Cali Boy West Coast IPA, Mind Your Own Business.
This lineup of award-winning beers underscores our commitment to excellence and provides a unique tasting experience for all attendees.
Further Accolades:
No Label Brewing Company has garnered a total of 31 medals and awards in 2023, demonstrating our dedication to quality and innovation in brewing. Highlights include Global and Gold Crushies at the Craft Beer Marketing Awards and notable recognitions in other prestigious beer competitions.
We warmly invite everyone to join us at our Katy, Texas location for this celebratory event. Experience the community spirit and exceptional beers that define No Label Brewing Company.
About No Label Brewing Company:
Established in 2010, No Label Brewing Company is a family-owned craft brewery in Katy, Texas. Renowned for its creative beer offerings, No Label is a beloved part of the Texas craft beer community.
Contact:
No Label Brewing Company
5351 1st Street
Katy, Texas
281.748.2498
tom@nolabelbrew.com
www.nolabelbrew.com
Tom Paynter
No Label Brewing
2817482498
