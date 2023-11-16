Pinnacle Infotech Attracted Huge Crowd at AU 2023 with Innovative BIM Solutions
In its debut year, PiVDC tool from Pinnacle Infotech showcased remarkable impact at AU 2023.
Whether we are dealing with complex mega-projects, infrastructure, or high-rises, our Digital Twin and Facilities Management services make an undeniable impact.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA , USA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pinnacle Infotech, the global leader in BIM and innovative construction solutions, concluded its participation in the Autodesk University (AU) 2023 - The Design and Make Conference, the marquee event for Architects, Engineers, and Construction (AEC) professionals on a high note.
The biggest crowd-puller at the booth was the live demonstration of PiVDC, the highly acclaimed suite of automation tools for Revit and Navisworks. The suite, created by the R&D team of Pinnacle Infotech, made its grand debut at AU 2023. Pinnacle Infotech’s expertise in transformative Digital Twin technology and comprehensive Facilities Management solutions left a lasting impression on the AEC professionals and enthusiasts at the event.
After the successful completion of the event, Mr. Bimal Patwari, co-founder, and CEO of Pinnacle Infotech, said, “Our booth was a hub of innovation and expertise, and we were able to connect with a wide range of industry professionals who are interested in our solutions. We're excited to offer PiVDC, the game-changing tool that empowers professionals to achieve excellence.”
Having already been utilized in over 3,500 projects, PiVDC stands out for its ability to automate repetitive tasks, elevating project workflows for enhanced efficiency. Free demos of PiVDC were available at the booth for professionals to gain first-hand experience of the company’s products and services.
While Digital Twins can improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance experiences, Facilities Management ensures that once the project is complete, it operates at peak efficiency, minimizing costs and reducing environmental impact.
As an authorized Autodesk Reseller, Pinnacle Infotech leverages access to Autodesk's cutting-edge tools, empowering their team to deliver top-tier Digital Twin and Facilities Management solutions.
Speaking about the services and solutions offered by Pinnacle, Mr. Bimal Patwari, co-founder and CEO of Pinnacle Infotech, further added, “Whether we are dealing with complex mega-projects, infrastructure, or high-rises, our Digital Twin and Facilities Management services make an undeniable impact.”
Pinnacle Infotech leverages the transformative power of Digital Twins and Facilities Management to revolutionize construction. Speaking about the importance of Digital Twin and facility management, Mr. Somesh Gupta, Vice President of US operations and Chief Growth Officer of Pinnacle Infotech, said, “We have completed numerous projects across the United States and Canada, including the ASHRAE Global HQ, integrating Digital Twin and FM services seamlessly. These technologies are vital in construction, providing a pathway to precision, sustainability, and operational excellence.”
Pinnacle’s Digital Twin experts use the COBie (Construction Operations Building Information Exchange) standard to streamline asset data collection, such as maintenance schedules, equipment information, and more.
Mr. Biswaroop Todi, Vice President of Pinnacle Infotech, shared his insights and said, “Our team at Pinnacle excels in creating and implementing Digital Twins and Facilities Management solutions, ensuring that our clients achieve exceptional outcomes. We meticulously integrate them into our projects, allowing clients to monitor and manage assets effectively. Not only in the USA and Canada, but we have also provided our services in many iconic global projects, including the Middle East, Germany, UK, Japan, and Singapore.”
The company’s portfolio features an impressive array of iconic projects, including the Facebook Data Center and Denver International Airport in the USA, Dubai International Airport in the UAE, and New Children's Hospital in Ireland. The company’s significant contribution can be seen in its work for the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. This monumental endeavor, featured in Autodesk's video, is a testament to their prowess in the field of BIM. These endeavors demonstrate the company's unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability in construction and engineering.
The company has earned several laurels all over the globe for its outstanding work, the most recent being the Autodesk Imagine Awards, 2023, in the “Making an Impact in the AEC Industry” category for the Amazon AWS Project in Jakarta. Pinnacle Infotech has been awarded the ISO 19650 certification, acknowledging its adherence to the highest quality and standards in providing BIM solutions. The company adheres to ISO 9001:2015 for quality management, ISO/IEC 27001:2013 for information security, and ISO 14001:2015 for environmental management systems.
About Pinnacle
Pinnacle Infotech is a global leader in Building Information Modeling (BIM) and digital construction solutions. With a remarkable track record spanning over 30 years, Pinnacle Infotech has consistently enabled clients to gain invaluable design insights, achieve higher returns on investment, eliminate rework, and reduce material waste. The organization’s BIM service offerings are tailored to a project's pre-construction, building, and post-construction phases. The company boasts a highly skilled team of over 3400 employees across 12 global delivery centers in India, the US, Canada, Japan, the UK, Singapore, Germany, and the UAE. Pinnacle has completed over 15,000+ projects for 2000+ clients across 43+ countries in 6 continents.
