VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, USA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHOICE FINANCIAL GROUP CONTINUES FLORIDA EXPANSION

Choice Financial Group announced today they have acquired Jeff D. Hackmeier and Associates (hereafter JDHA) of Bay Harbor Islands, FL.

JDHA has been providing insurance solutions to high net-worth clients in South Florida and throughout the United States since 1978.

The move marks Choice’s eighth acquisition of 2023 and adds to Choice’s growing presence throughout the East Coast.
“Partnering with Choice is exciting for us and our customers,” said Jeff Hackmeier, President of JDHA. “It was a logical next step for us as we continue to grow our business.” Jordan Hackmeier, Managing Partner of JDHA said “We were fortunate to have many great options to find a partner to help us get to the next level. Choice rose to the top of the list.”

“We welcome Jeff, Jordan and their team at Hackmeier to Choice.” Said Robert J Hilb, CEO for Choice Financial Group. “For 45-years, JDHA has been a trusted name and resource in South Florida. We are fortunate to now have them on the Choice team.”

About Choice Financial Group: Choice Financial Group, recently named to the Inc. Magazine 2023 list of Fastest Growing Private Companies in America, is a leading insurance brokerage with institutional capital support from Northlane Capital Partners. Northlane, based in Bethesda, Maryland, is a middle-market private equity firm managing more than $1 billion of committed equity capital. Choice is expanding its market presence through organic growth initiatives and targeted acquisitions.

