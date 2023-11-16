Actall designates Campion as Manufacturer's Rep for Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Arkansas

Actall Logo

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actall Corporation has appointed Campion, a leading manufacturers’ rep firm specializing in Security, Audio Visual, Controls and Infrastructure products as the Company’s sales representative for Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas.

Campion represents some of the Security Industry’s leading brands, offering security solutions for integrators, consultants, and distributors throughout their territory. From their base in Coppell, Texas, Campion’s team has spent over two decades focusing on the Security market and has a stellar record producing results for the brands that they represent.

“We are excited to partner with Bob and his team at Actall” said Luke Hagar, VP of Sales of Campion. “Their portfolio of products fits perfectly with our current offering. This partnership will allow both companies to strengthen our relationships in the territory and gives us the opportunity to further our position within in the security market.”

“I have been looking for a quality firm to represent us in this part of the US for some time” said Bob Hampe, President & CEO of Actall. “Campion came well recommended and has a demonstrated history of consistently showing growth and expanding their customer base. This truly represents a win/win for both firms; I am excited to get started.”

About Campion

Campion is a long-standing professional sales and services company. Since our beginning in 1927, we've successfully represented hundreds of brands. We are experts in establishing strong sales for new and established brands. When we take on a new brand, it becomes part of our team, part of our fabric, part of us. We pride ourselves on knowing the products we represent and forging lasting relationships.

About Actall Corporation

Actall Corporation is an experienced systems engineering firm for Indoor Positioning Solutions. Our technical expertise stems from our success in deploying locating systems in extremely difficult & dense facilities. We have designed locating systems to meet owner criteria in environments where other providers cannot, including jails/prisons, mental health centers, state capitals and courts. Actall systems leverage accurate locating technologies for patients, inmates, staff, visitors, and assets to generate valuable intelligence.

