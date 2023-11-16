Women Palante launches the 3rd edition of the Educational Program called Mompreneurs
Women Palante (WPP) is proud to announce the launch of the third edition of its flagship program, Mompreneurs, on November 28, 2023.
This year, Women Palante's Mompreneurs program is dedicated to minority Latina mothers who want to become not only better business owners, but also better people.
In this third edition of Mompreneurs, which is its flagship program, there is an entirely new curriculum, designed to teach Latina mothers to apply business and management tools for the development, consolidation, sustainability and/or growth of their businesses, while learning to take care of themselves and their families.
"We have paired the business aspects of the program with wellness and health programs; this with the goal of educating, empowering and helping women close the gap of disparities and inequalities in the Latino community, such as lack of health education, soft skills shortage and financial illiteracy" Yurani Sandoval, CEO and Founder of Women Palante mentioned.
"The Mompreneurs program is a business incubator at the same time, as it helps budding and established Latina business women know how to create their business and financial plans and formalize their businesses, which will be a graduation requirement this year" This program will help create new jobs in the Montgomery County area," added Sandoval.
Together with sponsors and Montgomery County, Women Palante presents unique opportunities for women business owners in the Latino community. For example, the three best students in the program will receive initial funding of $2,500 and will obtain the relevant certifications upon completion of the program.
Thanks to generous sponsors and partners, such as Forbright Bank and Montgomery College, the entire program is subsidized and will cost only $105; scholarships are also available.
What to expect from the program: Beneficiaries will learn about nutrition, healthy habits, emotional intelligence, business psychology and mindfulness, as well as dance classes. The business development area will include: how to develop a business plan, personal finances, market research and how to present your businesses (including participation in a pitch competition).
After completing the business incubator, moms will have the opportunity to participate in a business accelerator to continue their wellness and business journey with support, guidance and mentoring for their life and professional development.
To register and learn more about this program, visit the Women Palante website:
https://womenpalante.org/mompreneurs/
About Women Palante:
Women Palante is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area. which helps Latina women across the Americas become successful businesswomen while leading healthy, balanced lives. Women and mothers join our community, where they participate in bilingual educational programs and a business incubator where they can start and grow their businesses while focusing on their well-being and personal development.
Yurani Sandoval
Women Palante
+1 202-495-1915
