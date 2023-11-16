Daily Session Report for Wednesday, November 15, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, November 16 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

November 15, 2023

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 10:03 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Hohenstein.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered

and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 301

HB 507

HB 1461

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence

of the House of Representatives is requested.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives

numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 1556

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Bills

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 507

HB 1461

HB 1556

Bills Referred

HR 266 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HR 267 State Government

HB 1849 Judiciary

HB 1850 Local Government

HB 1851 Local Government

HB 1852 Judiciary

HB 1853 Health

HB 1854 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1855 Transportation

SB 596 Judiciary

SB 668 Health

SB 700 Education

SB 910 Professional Licensure

SB 945 Local Government

SB 958 Transportation

Bills Recommitted

HB 908 To Appropriations

HB 1417 To Appropriations

HB 1585 To Appropriations

HB 1751 To Appropriations

HB 1795 To Appropriations

SB 607 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

SB 941 From Professional Licensure to Human Services

Bills Reported from Committee

HR 224 From Local Government as Committed

HB 221 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 775 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1481 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1706 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1752 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1786 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1201 From Commerce as Amended

HB 1646 From Commerce as Amended

HB 1818 From Commerce as Committed

HB 1657 From Health as Amended

HB 223 From Local Government as Committed

HB 1730 From Local Government as Committed

HB 1810 From Local Government as Committed

HB 1820 From Professional Licensure as Committed

HB 301 From Rules as Reported Amended

HB 507 From Rules as Re-Reported Committed

HB 1461 From Rules as Re-Reported Committed

HB 1227 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

SB 773 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 843 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

SB 414 From Health as Committed

SB 429 From Labor and Industry as Committed

SB 740 From Local Government as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 931

HB 1410

HB 1518

HB 1777

HB 1833

SB 209

SB 429

SB 497

SB 815

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 138 A Resolution celebrating the National Guard on its 387th birthday. 202-1 HR 141 A Resolution designating the month of November 2023 as "Diabetes Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania. 202-1 HR 161 A Resolution designating November 15, 2023, as "Articles of Confederation Day" in Pennsylvania; and recognizing the City of York, York County, for its important contribution to the forging of our nation. 201-2 HR 227 A Resolution designating the month of November 2023 as "Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania. 202-1

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, December 11, 2023 at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.