Daily Session Report for Wednesday, November 15, 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, November 16 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
November 15, 2023
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 10:03 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Hohenstein.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered
and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 301
HB 507
HB 1461
With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence
of the House of Representatives is requested.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives
numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 1556
With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Bills
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 507
HB 1461
HB 1556
Bills Referred
HR 266 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HR 267 State Government
HB 1849 Judiciary
HB 1850 Local Government
HB 1851 Local Government
HB 1852 Judiciary
HB 1853 Health
HB 1854 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 1855 Transportation
SB 596 Judiciary
SB 668 Health
SB 700 Education
SB 910 Professional Licensure
SB 945 Local Government
SB 958 Transportation
Bills Recommitted
HB 908 To Appropriations
HB 1417 To Appropriations
HB 1585 To Appropriations
HB 1751 To Appropriations
HB 1795 To Appropriations
SB 607 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
SB 941 From Professional Licensure to Human Services
Bills Reported from Committee
HR 224 From Local Government as Committed
HB 221 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 775 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1481 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1706 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1752 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1786 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1201 From Commerce as Amended
HB 1646 From Commerce as Amended
HB 1818 From Commerce as Committed
HB 1657 From Health as Amended
HB 223 From Local Government as Committed
HB 1730 From Local Government as Committed
HB 1810 From Local Government as Committed
HB 1820 From Professional Licensure as Committed
HB 301 From Rules as Reported Amended
HB 507 From Rules as Re-Reported Committed
HB 1461 From Rules as Re-Reported Committed
HB 1227 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
SB 773 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 843 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
SB 414 From Health as Committed
SB 429 From Labor and Industry as Committed
SB 740 From Local Government as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 931
HB 1410
HB 1518
HB 1777
HB 1833
SB 209
SB 429
SB 497
SB 815
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution celebrating the National Guard on its 387th birthday.
|
202-1
|
A Resolution designating the month of November 2023 as "Diabetes Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
|
202-1
|
A Resolution designating November 15, 2023, as "Articles of Confederation Day" in Pennsylvania; and recognizing the City of York, York County, for its important contribution to the forging of our nation.
|
201-2
|
A Resolution designating the month of November 2023 as "Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
|
202-1
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, December 11, 2023 at 12 NOON
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.