Daily Session Report for Wednesday, November 15, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, November 16 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

November 15, 2023

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 10:03 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Hohenstein.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered

 and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 301

HB 507

HB 1461

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence

 of the House of Representatives is requested.

 

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives

numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 1556

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Bills

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

HB 507

HB 1461

HB 1556

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 266        Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HR 267        State Government

 

HB 1849      Judiciary

HB 1850      Local Government

HB 1851      Local Government

HB 1852      Judiciary

HB 1853      Health

HB 1854      Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1855      Transportation

          

SB 596         Judiciary

SB 668         Health

SB 700         Education

SB 910         Professional Licensure

SB 945         Local Government

SB 958         Transportation

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 908        To Appropriations

HB 1417      To Appropriations

HB 1585      To Appropriations

HB 1751      To Appropriations

HB 1795      To Appropriations

 

SB 607         To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

SB 941         From Professional Licensure to Human Services

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HR 224        From Local Government as Committed

 

HB 221         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 775         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1481      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1706      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1752      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1786      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1201      From Commerce as Amended

HB 1646      From Commerce as Amended

HB 1818      From Commerce as Committed

HB 1657      From Health as Amended

HB 223        From Local Government as Committed

HB 1730      From Local Government as Committed

HB 1810      From Local Government as Committed

HB 1820      From Professional Licensure as Committed

HB 301        From Rules as Reported Amended

HB 507        From Rules as Re-Reported Committed

HB 1461      From Rules as Re-Reported Committed

HB 1227      From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

 

SB 773         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 843         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

SB 414         From Health as Committed

SB 429         From Labor and Industry as Committed

SB 740         From Local Government as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 931

HB 1410

HB 1518

HB 1777

HB 1833

 

SB 209

SB 429

SB 497

SB 815

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 138

A Resolution celebrating the National Guard on its 387th birthday.      

202-1

HR 141

A Resolution designating the month of November 2023 as "Diabetes Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.         

202-1

HR 161

A Resolution designating November 15, 2023, as "Articles of Confederation Day" in Pennsylvania; and recognizing the City of York, York County, for its important contribution to the forging of our nation.                    

201-2

HR 227

A Resolution designating the month of November 2023 as "Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.         

202-1

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, December 11, 2023  at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

Daily Session Report for Wednesday, November 15, 2023

