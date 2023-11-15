Submit Release
Person of Interest Sought in an Armed Carjacking

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying a carjacking suspect.

 

On Sunday, November 12, 2023, at approximately 8:00 p.m., in the 1000 block of Anacostia Road, Southeast, the victim arrived to the location to pick up an Uber fare. The suspect brandished a long gun and demanded the victim exit the vehicle. A second suspect entered the driver seat of the victim’s vehicle, and the other suspect fled the scene.

 

A person of interest was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photographs below:

 

 

Anyone who can identify this person or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

CCN: 23185991

 

###

