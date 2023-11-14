Submit Release
Nurture Salon & Skin Care Studio Celebrating 8th Anniversary

Pictured left to right are Stefani Carlson-manicurist/esthetician, Rachael Simon-owner/aesthetician, Sierra Gonzales -hairstylist and Lexi Wahl-hairstylist.

Nurture Salon & Skin Care Studio in Henderson Center is celebrating their 8th anniversary!

Rachael Simon, and her team of Nurturer’s offer pampering and effective services from facials, hair services, waxing and manicures & pedicures.

As one of the exclusive Eufora salons, they offer excellent hair and skin care products that have been hand picked with proven results such as Glymed+, Repechage, ABI and Jan Marini.

The entire team takes pride in furthering their education and most recently attended the 2023 International Hair & Skin Care Conference receiving the newest education available from top educators.

The 8th Anniversary Celebration and Holiday Open House coincides with the Henderson Center  Holiday Open House,  Thursday November 16th  from 5-8pm.

Multiple raffles and a storewide sale will be available with refreshments.

Nurture Salon and Skin Care Studio is located at 322 Grotto St., Eureka. Call 707-798-6110

