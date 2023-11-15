Opening of enterprises for manufacturing of construction materials in the city of Khujand

TAJIKISTAN, November 15 - On November 15, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, in the industrial zone of the city of Khujand, Sughd Province, put into operation the enterprises for the manufacturing of construction materials and reinforced concrete products "Farovon" LLC and "Tojsokhtmon" LLC.

"Farovon" has the capacity to produce 250 cubic meters of concrete and 260 square meters of reinforced concrete slabs per day, and "Tojsokhtmon" has the ability to produce 250 cubic meters of concrete per day. Thus, 60 local residents are provided with jobs now.

President Emomali Rahmon, during a visit to the production line and finished products of enterprises, assessed the efforts of domestic entrepreneurs to establish modern industrial enterprises, develop and produce import substitution products, and provide residents with suitable jobs, and charged the officials to produce high-quality products that meet market requirements.

The construction works at "Farovon" enterprise began in February 2023 with the involvement of 25 local residents.

During the presentation, the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon was informed that in the first stage, along with the production of concrete, the enterprise simultaneously produced 3 types of construction products, including reinforced concrete slabs, columns and rings for vertical shafts of different sizes, and in the future, with import and installation of a new technological line the production of other types of construction materials will be organized along with the creation of new jobs.

According to the information, until today only 3 industrial enterprises were operating in this direction in the city of Khujand, and with the construction and commissioning of two new enterprises, the number of iron and concrete production enterprises increased to 5, which is considered a significant production indicator in recent years.