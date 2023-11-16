Learn about attracting birds to backyards at Nov. 30 MDC virtual program

JOPLIN, Mo. – In winter, backyards can be great places to learn about some of the bird species that can be found in this area at this time of year.

People can get information about how to create bird-viewing opportunities in their own backyards at the Nov. 30 Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Birds: Attracting Backyard Birds.” This online program is being put on by the staff at MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin and is being presented in two time slots.

People can register for the 11-a.m.-noon program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/195872

For those who can’t make the mid-day program, the program will be given again from 6:30-7:30 p.m. People can register for this time period at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/195873

At this program, MDC Naturalist Jessie Ballard will discuss common winter bird species that typically can be found in backyards and will have information about how they can be attracted to yours. Ballard will discuss the different types of feeder options (tube feeders, suet feeders, tray feeders, feed on the ground, etc.) and will explain that, the more options you can provide, the wider range of species you are likely to attract.

Ballard will also discuss how backyard bird observers can provide valuable data for Project FeederWatch. Project FeederWatch is operated by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and Bird Studies Canada. It is a winter-long survey of birds that visit feeders at backyards, nature centers, and community areas, and other sites across North America. Participants periodically count birds they see at their feeders from November through April and send their information to Project FeederWatch. This widespread collection of data helps biologists track broad-scale movements of winter bird populations. It also provides valuable information about long-term trends in bird distribution and abundance.

Though the Nov. 30 program is free, registration is required to participate in either time slot. Use the links above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

MDC’s Shoal Creek Center is located at 201 Riviera Drive in Joplin. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the Shoal Creek Center by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Shoal Creek Center can call 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.