The DigiHub Shawinigan to Host a Quantum Computer in 2024
SHAWINIGAN, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DigiHub is proud to announce that the partnership established between Quandela and Exaion, a subsidiary of EDF, will allow the integration of a quantum computer into its ecosystem starting from 2024. This advancement, a sign of major technological progress, also symbolizes a key moment for data sovereignty in the province and the country.
Press Release: https://exaion.edf.fr/sites/exaion/files/2023-11/CP_Quandela-et-Exaion-annoncent-la-signature-dun-accord_VF.pdf
Long confined to research laboratories and major international companies, quantum computing will now be accessible in the Shawinigan region, highlighting that technological innovation is not just reserved for large metropolises.
François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, stated: 'In a spectacular breakthrough for technology in Canada and the heart of Quebec, the Digihub of Shawinigan is transforming into an epicenter of innovation thanks to the collaboration between Quandela and Exaion. This strategic union paves the way for the era of quantum computing and cloud technology in the Mauricie region, establishing a new peak for economic development. Through cutting-edge solutions, Shawinigan becomes a playground for visionary industries, enhancing our competitiveness and propelling innovation.'
Revolutionary Applications in Various Sectors The adoption of this technology in the DigiHub ecosystem will open new and exciting perspectives in multiple domains such as health, energy, transportation, finance, cybersecurity, and many others, thanks to unprecedented data processing capabilities.
A New Era for the DigiHub The DigiHub is emerging as a pioneer of technological convergence, embracing advancements such as blockchain, digital twins, generative AI, and now, quantum computing. This evolution marks the beginning of an extraordinary period that will transform the space into a hotbed of opportunities for citizens, startups, industries, and educational institutions.
A Platform for Excellence in Quantum Technology The new photonic quantum computer, fast as light, promises to energize creativity and attract top-tier talent to Shawinigan. It will encourage the creation of advanced expertise in innovative technologies, enhancing the stature of Shawinigan and Canada on the global stage.
Connectivity with Artificial Intelligence The future integration of Nvidia GPUs within the DigiHub foretells a synergy between artificial intelligence and quantum technology, capable of multiplying processing and analysis capabilities and offering a fertile ground for innovation.
Harmony with Environmental Initiatives While distinct for now, the introduction of quantum technology at the DigiHub and regional environmental initiatives, such as the construction of the first green hydrogen plant in Shawinigan, could find synergies in the future.
About DigiHub Shawinigan The DigiHub is a dynamic technological ecosystem that stimulates innovation and entrepreneurial development in the technology sector. It offers an incubation space for entrepreneurs and startups, propelling innovation and economic growth in the region.
Philippe Nadeau
Press Release: https://exaion.edf.fr/sites/exaion/files/2023-11/CP_Quandela-et-Exaion-annoncent-la-signature-dun-accord_VF.pdf
Long confined to research laboratories and major international companies, quantum computing will now be accessible in the Shawinigan region, highlighting that technological innovation is not just reserved for large metropolises.
François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, stated: 'In a spectacular breakthrough for technology in Canada and the heart of Quebec, the Digihub of Shawinigan is transforming into an epicenter of innovation thanks to the collaboration between Quandela and Exaion. This strategic union paves the way for the era of quantum computing and cloud technology in the Mauricie region, establishing a new peak for economic development. Through cutting-edge solutions, Shawinigan becomes a playground for visionary industries, enhancing our competitiveness and propelling innovation.'
Revolutionary Applications in Various Sectors The adoption of this technology in the DigiHub ecosystem will open new and exciting perspectives in multiple domains such as health, energy, transportation, finance, cybersecurity, and many others, thanks to unprecedented data processing capabilities.
A New Era for the DigiHub The DigiHub is emerging as a pioneer of technological convergence, embracing advancements such as blockchain, digital twins, generative AI, and now, quantum computing. This evolution marks the beginning of an extraordinary period that will transform the space into a hotbed of opportunities for citizens, startups, industries, and educational institutions.
A Platform for Excellence in Quantum Technology The new photonic quantum computer, fast as light, promises to energize creativity and attract top-tier talent to Shawinigan. It will encourage the creation of advanced expertise in innovative technologies, enhancing the stature of Shawinigan and Canada on the global stage.
Connectivity with Artificial Intelligence The future integration of Nvidia GPUs within the DigiHub foretells a synergy between artificial intelligence and quantum technology, capable of multiplying processing and analysis capabilities and offering a fertile ground for innovation.
Harmony with Environmental Initiatives While distinct for now, the introduction of quantum technology at the DigiHub and regional environmental initiatives, such as the construction of the first green hydrogen plant in Shawinigan, could find synergies in the future.
About DigiHub Shawinigan The DigiHub is a dynamic technological ecosystem that stimulates innovation and entrepreneurial development in the technology sector. It offers an incubation space for entrepreneurs and startups, propelling innovation and economic growth in the region.
Philippe Nadeau
DigiHub
+1 8194480821
email us here