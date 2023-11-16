Prominent California and US DOJ Antitrust Enforcer Joins Bona Law
Bona Law proudly announces the addition of Paul Moore to its distinguished team.SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bona Law is proud to announce the addition of Paul Moore to its team. Formerly a Senior Deputy Attorney General for the State of California, Paul brings over 20 years of experience in antitrust law, having also served for six years with the United States Department of Justice's Antitrust Division.
During his tenure at the California Attorney General's Office, Paul successfully led numerous high-profile investigations and legal actions including State of California v Valero Energy Partners, the attempted merger of Valero/Plains All American, and State of California v. Vitol. Paul also played a significant role in State of California v. eBay, Inc., State of California v. Samsung SDI, Co., Ltd., Federal Trade Commission et al, v DraftKings, and State of California v. Chunghwa Picture Tubes, Ltd.
Paul routinely served as the California AG’s liaison to other states’ attorneys general and federal enforcement agencies on joint and inter-departmental investigations and litigation. He is also a recipient of the Attorney General’s Award for Team Excellence.
About joining Bona Law, Paul said, "Having worked with the Bona team as Deputy Attorney General on a complex price-fixing matter, I already knew Bona Law has one of the best antitrust practices in the country. I also was attracted to the firm’s culture and flexibility when it comes to family and other commitments beyond the firm. This aligns perfectly with my own belief that clients are served best by happy lawyers."
Jarod Bona, Founder of Bona Law, commented, "We’re thrilled that Paul has chosen us. Paul is an outstanding lawyer with an impressive background in the enforcement arena. Paul’s addition to our team will enhance our ability to provide the highest level of legal services to our clients who increasingly require complex advice informed by diverse legal views and experiences, including government service."
A graduate of the University of Virginia Law School of Law, Paul also holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and foreign affairs from Georgetown University and a master’s degree in conflict analysis and resolution from George Mason University. He will be joining Bona Law as Counsel in the San Diego Office.
