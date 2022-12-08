A Brand new assisted living and memory care community, Apex Oaks at Clear Lake, announces its unveiling
Grand Opening Event, Thursday, December 8th, 3 pm - 6 pmHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, December 8th, Apex Oaks at Clear Lake, a brand new assisted living and memory care community -- will host its much-awaited grand opening. All are welcome to attend this free event, held from 3:00-6:00 pm, featuring food, friends, and fun.
Apex Oaks at Clear Lake, located near Galveston, boasts an impressive offering of resort-like amenities, including a grand dining room, community lounges, a fitness and wellness center, a beauty salon, a library, and computer rooms, massage rooms, a cafe, and so much more. As a premier senior living community, Apex Oaks at Clear Lake ensures on-site 24-hour care availability, assistance with daily tasks, medication administration, emergency response call systems, community security, chef-prepared meals, and housekeeping, among many other perks.
Apex Oaks at Clear Lake provides a senior living experience for seniors that need extra support in day-to-day tasks but still value their independence. Our memory care environment is designed with the structure, safety, and set daily routine that people with Alzheimer’s or dementia require. Apex Oaks at Clear Lake provides entertainment and daily activities, church services, outings, and clubs to foster social relationships and fulfillment during the golden years.
For more information, please call 281.576.8507.
Melinda Wickley
Wickley Worldwide
+1 2106636612
email us here