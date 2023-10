Exclusive Taste & Tour Open House at Northglenn Heights October 25, 2023 from 4-6pm

New Memory Care in Northglenn

Exclusive Taste & Tour Open House to be held on October 25, from 4-6 pm at the esteemed Northglenn Heights location

NORTHGLENN, CO, US, October 20, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northglenn Heights will have an exclusive Taste & Tour Open House held on October 25, from 4-6 pm at the esteemed Northglenn Heights location. This event is a sneak peak of the brand-new, state-of-the-art Memory Care Renovation.Highlights of the Event:*Unveiling: Witness the reveal of the new Memory Care Addition.*Wine & Hors d'oeuvres: Tasting of wines and hors d'oeuvres with musical entertainment.*Exclusive Tour: An informative tour with staff available to answer questions and showcase amenities.For more information and to RSVP for the event, please contact Ginger Browning or Nellie Otero at (303) 268-3950.**Event Details:**Date: 10-25-2023Time: 4:00 PM - 6:00 PMLocation: Northglenn Heights Senior LivingAddress: 11475 Pearl St., Northglenn, CO 80233RSVP: Ginger Browning or Nellie Otero 303-268-3950About Northglenn Heights:Northglenn Heights is a leading senior living community known for its exceptional care and outstanding amenities. We are dedicated to providing an engaging, supportive, and enriching environment for our residents. Our Memory Care Addition is the latest example of our commitment to ensuring the highest quality of care for all our residents.For media inquiries, please contact:Media Contact: Melinda WickleyWickley interactivePhone 210.663.6612Fax 877.572.4703melinda@wickleymc.com