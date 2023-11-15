Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,733 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,094 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Possession of Stolen Property and Grand Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4007799

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Gabriel Schrauf                    

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks         

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 11/15/2023 at 1349 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Young Rd, East Haven, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Stolen Property and Grand Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Andrew Young                                                        

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Young Rd., East Haven, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On October 20th, 2023, the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a theft of a tractor. The tractor is a 55 HP Workmaster, that is Blue in color with White lettering. The tractor had a Tebben rotary cutter attachment, that was red in color. The tractor was removed from a residence on Moulthrop Rd., in East Haven, VT.

 

Through investigation and help from members within the community the tractor was located at a residence on Young Rd., in East Haven. On 11/15/2023 at approximately 1300 hours Troopers form the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks met with the suspected person of interest Andrew Young (35). Investigation revealed Young had been in possession of stolen property, and used the tractor several times.

 

Young was taken into State Police custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks for processing. Young was issued a citation to appear before the Essex County Superior Court on December 13th, at 0830 hours to face the charge(s) of Possession of Stolen Property, and Grand Larceny. Several other charges are currently pending.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/13/2023 at approximately 0830 hours           

COURT: Essex County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Possession of Stolen Property and Grand Larceny

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more