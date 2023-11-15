St. Johnsbury Barracks / Possession of Stolen Property and Grand Larceny
CASE#: 23A4007799
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 11/15/2023 at 1349 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Young Rd, East Haven, VT
VIOLATION: Possession of Stolen Property and Grand Larceny
ACCUSED: Andrew Young
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Young Rd., East Haven, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 20th, 2023, the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a theft of a tractor. The tractor is a 55 HP Workmaster, that is Blue in color with White lettering. The tractor had a Tebben rotary cutter attachment, that was red in color. The tractor was removed from a residence on Moulthrop Rd., in East Haven, VT.
Through investigation and help from members within the community the tractor was located at a residence on Young Rd., in East Haven. On 11/15/2023 at approximately 1300 hours Troopers form the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks met with the suspected person of interest Andrew Young (35). Investigation revealed Young had been in possession of stolen property, and used the tractor several times.
Young was taken into State Police custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks for processing. Young was issued a citation to appear before the Essex County Superior Court on December 13th, at 0830 hours to face the charge(s) of Possession of Stolen Property, and Grand Larceny. Several other charges are currently pending.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/13/2023 at approximately 0830 hours
COURT: Essex County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
