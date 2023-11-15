Mekong Connect Forum opens in HCM City

VIETNAM, November 15 - HCM CITY — An exhibition on Việt Nam's green economy and sustainable development opened in HCM City as part of the 2023 Mekong Connect Forum.

It has attracted the participation of leading green businesses such as Vinamilk, Lộc Trời, Vinamit, Thiên Long, Minh Long I, Điện Quang, Duy Tân, Phú Lễ, Faslink, and DannyGreen, that are showcasing their technologies and recycled and high-tech agricultural products of international quality standards.

Some 100 enterprises and agripreneurs who won the Green Entrepreneurship Competition in the last 10 years are also displaying local and regional specialities and highly processed agricultural products.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Võ Văn Hoan, deputy chairman of the city People’s Committee, said: “Green growth and sustainable development are inevitable and irreversible requirements and are a common global trend.”

The national strategy on green growth sets the overall goal of accelerating the process of economic restructuring in association with growth model transformation in order to achieve economic prosperity, environmental sustainability and social equality, he said.

“I hope that through exhibition activities in particular, the 2023 Mekong Connect Forum in general will promote connection and form contact channels between provincial and municipal governments, and between governments and businesses; contribute to solving problems arising in trade activities and goods circulation between HCM City and provinces and cities and propose solutions that can be implemented in the legal, economic social environment.”

The forum seeks to identify measures to link supply chains and value chains between HCM City and the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta region for a green and sustainable economy.

The event at the 272 Võ Thị Sáu Convention Centre and the City Hall on November 15 and 16 is chaired by the city, ministries of Agriculture and Rural Development and Science and Technology, the High Quality Vietnam Goods Business Association, and VCCI Cần Thơ.

The forum is in its eighth year and held in the city for the second time.

Creating an environment for the business community to promote the green economy, the emerging markets of recycling and carbon credits, solutions to expand markets for Vietnamese products, green consumption in society, and green transition within the business community are among topics that will be discussed at the event.

Participants will also discuss the special mechanism to develop HCM City in connection with the Mekong Delta region in the supply chain of products and services and the challenges in implementing the master plan for the Mekong Delta and their solutions. — VNS