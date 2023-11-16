Talaria Transportation CEO Ari Raptis Expands Cannabis Services With Melly Home Delivery and National Secure Transport
Established in 2017, Talaria Transportation, LLC is a privately held company specializing in secure logistics for the legal cannabis industry.
The secure logistics leader aims to strategically expand operations to service all states with regulated cannabis.
We are passionate about providing secure transportation across the invisible infrastructure of the industry, from fresh product to cash headed to the bank.”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ari Raptis, CEO and founder of Talaria Transportation, LLC, a privately held company specializing in secure, compliant logistics for the legal cannabis industry, today announced that with the addition of affiliate companies Melly Home Delivery and National Secure Transport, the company now services a total of 29 states.
The combined total operations include services provided by Talaria, which specializes in the transportation of raw material or finished product and lab samples; Melly Home Delivery, which provides a logistics platform to connect licensed dispensaries with consumers and patients to fulfill home deliveries; and National Secure Transport, which provides cash-in-transit services and turnkey ATM solutions with real-time reporting and armored vehicles. All transportation services are carried out by a team of retired police officers and military veterans.
Launched in 2017, Talaria Transportation is a leading logistics company for the cannabis industry, and with the launch of Melly Home Delivery in 2019 and National Secure Transport in 2020, Raptis’ businesses continue to service a growing industry sector. The rapid combined growth of Talaria Transportation, Melly Home Delivery, and National Secure Transport is part of a strategic expansion plan to service all states with regulated cannabis programs.
“We are passionate about providing secure transportation across the invisible infrastructure of the industry, from fresh product to cash headed to the bank,” said CEO and founder Ari Raptis. “As we anticipate the future of SAFE banking and all the changes it will bring, we are proud to be a trusted provider that companies can feel confident using.”
Named a Top 40 Under 40 Rising Star by Marijuana Venture, Ari Raptis is a leader in the cannabis logistics industry. His combined transportation companies employ more than 250 people across 29 states, with retired police officers and military veterans carrying out all deliveries.
Talaria Transportation securely transports an average of $1.2 billion in cannabis product annually, and the combined companies service more than 500 businesses weekly. National Secure Transport, which services more than $2 billion in cash annually, expanded operations in 2023 and is poised for additional growth while expanding operations to also serve traditional cash-intensive businesses.
For more information, visit www.talaria.com.
About Talaria Transportation, LLC:
Established in 2017, Talaria Transportation, LLC is a privately held company specializing in secure logistics for the legal cannabis industry. Talaria currently operates in 29 states, providing a best-in-class supply chain experience for every facet of the market, including product, payment, cash processing, and lab testing transportation. With a professional team comprised of retired police officers and military veterans, the Company is dedicated to providing a secure and optimized transportation solution for the invisible infrastructure of the cannabis industry throughout the United States and North America. Talaria Transportation is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. For information, visit Talaria.com.
