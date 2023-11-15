Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom Launches Deck the Halls Holiday Tour
Restaurant offers new limited time cocktails and craft beersDENVER, CO, USA, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, a leading restaurant chain offering fresh dough pizza and an extensive craft beer selection, launches its festive Deck the Halls Holiday Tour with two new specialty cocktails and exciting craft beer features. Starting November 15th, guests can visit any Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom to begin to “Deck the Halls” and get in the holiday spirit.
The Deck the Halls Holiday Tour will be held from November 15th through December 31st at all of Old Chicago’s locations throughout the United States. Guests who complete the tour by ordering 12 items or visiting six times during the campaign will receive a limited-edition long sleeve crewneck sweatshirt. Participation requirements vary by state.
“The holiday season is such a fun time of the year when people reunite with family and friends to celebrate! There’s no better way to share in the cheer than by participating in our Deck the Halls Holiday Tour,” said Windi Cooper, Old Chicago’s Senior Director of Marketing. “Customers can not only enjoy delicious pizza and toast the season with our exclusive craft beer selection, but they can also win a prize at the end of the fun!
The Deck the Halls Holiday Tour includes:
Six limited-time craft beers including Oberon Eclipse, a citrus wheat ale with a bright orange and warm coriander citrus flavor and taste; Fresh Squeezed IPA, an IPA with a refreshing blend of juicy and tropical hops and aroma of grapefruit and passionfruit; and Christmas Ale, a malty full-bodied winter warmer with notes of caramel and chocolate with a spicy and clean finish; along with three designated local taps.
Two specialty cocktails: Jingle Juice, a festive cocktail made with Milagro Silver, Monin Hot Honey, cranberry juice, and freshly-muddled orange topped with an orange slice; and the Rudolph Plunge, which includes Yellowstone Bourbon, Fireball, Smirnoff Vodka, and Monin Hot Honey which is then shaken and topped with Ginger Ale and a cherry.
Double Deckeroni Pizza: a warm and fresh pizza with double the pepperoni, topped with parmesan, a dash of hot sauce, and parsley garnish. Guests can also choose to “deck out” their pizza with additional toppings and add dipping sauces.
For OC fans looking for the perfect way to share some holiday cheer with family and friends, Old Chicago is offering a $5 bonus card with the purchase of a $25 gift card. The bonus card is applicable for use starting on the following day of the purchase of a gift card between November 15th and December 24th. As a special offer, from November 27th through November 30th and December 13th through December 19th, guests will receive two $5 bonus cards when they purchase $25 in gift cards only on www.OldChicago.com.
Available through the Apple App Store or Android Play Store, Old Chicago’s application “OC REWARDS” allows customers to check in during their visit, order food for pick-up or delivery, find locations, collect rewards, participate in the holiday pizza tour, and more.
For more information, including their menu and locations, visit www.oldchicago.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram. To join Old Chicago’s loyalty program, visit https://oldchicago.com/rewards/. To download the mobile app, visit the Apple App Store or Android Play Store and search for “OC Rewards.”
ABOUT OLD CHICAGO PIZZA & TAPROOM
Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom is a leader in the casual dining restaurant segment, specializing in the best local and regional craft beer, serving handcrafted pizza and distinctive taproom fare. Founded in 1976, the crave-able Old Chicago menu has played a complementary role to the vast craft beer selection, a concept differentiator to this day. With over 30 craft beers on tap, Old Chicago is also the home of the World Beer Tour, which rewards members for enjoying 110 of the best craft beers from across the globe. Old Chicago operates in 24 states with 72 restaurants nationwide.
Kelyn Theus
Ink Link Marketing
kelyn@inklinkmarketing.com