Miramar College Achieves AED Foundation Accreditation, Setting New Standards for Excellence in Diesel Education
EINPresswire.com/ -- Miramar College in San Diego is proud to announce its recent accreditation by the Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) Foundation, a prestigious recognition that underscores the institution's unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier education in the field of diesel technology.
The AED Foundation is renowned for its rigorous accreditation process, which evaluates educational programs in heavy equipment technology and management, ensuring they meet industry standards and produce highly skilled graduates. Miramar College's accreditation exemplifies its dedication to excellence in diesel education.
Miramar College's interim dean of the school of Business, Technology, Careers and Workforce Initiatives (BTCWI), Claudia Estrada- Howell, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "We are honored to receive this prestigious accreditation from the AED Foundation. It reflects our dedication to providing students with the highest quality education and equipping them with the skills they need to excel in the diesel technology industry."
This accreditation comes as a result of Miramar College's tireless commitment to maintaining state-of-the-art facilities, employing experienced faculty, and staying at the forefront of industry developments. As an AED Foundation-accredited institution, the college is better poised than ever to prepare students for successful careers in diesel technology.
"AED Foundation is pleased to partner with Miramar College and colleges throughout the country to build a stronger pipeline of certified technicians within the industry,” said Sean Fitzgerrel, senior director of workforce and industry initiatives for the AED Foundation. “The AED Foundation’s accreditation program is dedicated to ensuring students receive the most up to date training and education that aligns with industry standards and expectations.”
Some key benefits of AED Foundation accreditation for Miramar College and its students include:
Industry-Relevant Curriculum: Miramar College ensures that its curriculum remains aligned with the latest industry trends and advancements, giving graduates a competitive edge in the job market.
Access to Industry Resources: The accreditation provides access to a network of industry experts, resources, and opportunities that enhance the learning experience.
Employer Confidence: Employers can trust that graduates from an AED Foundation-accredited program are well-prepared and possess the skills necessary to excel in the diesel technology field.
This accomplishment reaffirms Miramar College's position as a leader in diesel education, attracting students who seek a high-quality education and employers who seek highly skilled professionals.
Sean Fitzgerrel
The AED Foundation is renowned for its rigorous accreditation process, which evaluates educational programs in heavy equipment technology and management, ensuring they meet industry standards and produce highly skilled graduates. Miramar College's accreditation exemplifies its dedication to excellence in diesel education.
Miramar College's interim dean of the school of Business, Technology, Careers and Workforce Initiatives (BTCWI), Claudia Estrada- Howell, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "We are honored to receive this prestigious accreditation from the AED Foundation. It reflects our dedication to providing students with the highest quality education and equipping them with the skills they need to excel in the diesel technology industry."
This accreditation comes as a result of Miramar College's tireless commitment to maintaining state-of-the-art facilities, employing experienced faculty, and staying at the forefront of industry developments. As an AED Foundation-accredited institution, the college is better poised than ever to prepare students for successful careers in diesel technology.
"AED Foundation is pleased to partner with Miramar College and colleges throughout the country to build a stronger pipeline of certified technicians within the industry,” said Sean Fitzgerrel, senior director of workforce and industry initiatives for the AED Foundation. “The AED Foundation’s accreditation program is dedicated to ensuring students receive the most up to date training and education that aligns with industry standards and expectations.”
Some key benefits of AED Foundation accreditation for Miramar College and its students include:
Industry-Relevant Curriculum: Miramar College ensures that its curriculum remains aligned with the latest industry trends and advancements, giving graduates a competitive edge in the job market.
Access to Industry Resources: The accreditation provides access to a network of industry experts, resources, and opportunities that enhance the learning experience.
Employer Confidence: Employers can trust that graduates from an AED Foundation-accredited program are well-prepared and possess the skills necessary to excel in the diesel technology field.
This accomplishment reaffirms Miramar College's position as a leader in diesel education, attracting students who seek a high-quality education and employers who seek highly skilled professionals.
Sean Fitzgerrel
AED Foundation
+1 (630) 352-9372
sfitzgerrel@aednet.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn