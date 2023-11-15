Leadership for America PAC founded to help bring competition and new candidates to US elections

Leadership for America PAC has been founded to bring competition and new candidates to US elections starting in 2024. Website to launch on January 1, 2024.

ASHBURN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leadership for America PAC has announced that it will launch a new website and campaign starting on January 1, 2024, to help recruit, train and support independent candidates committed who are driven by a desire to serve their communities.

As a political action committee, Leadership for America seeks to recruit and support intelligent candidates who are focused on reasonable solutions instead of imposing ideologies on voters.

"Our goal is to offer better alternatives to the Democrat and Republican parties, who are being driven by extremists and suffer from a lack of new ideas and accountability to the people," said Leadership for America PAC founder, Michael Hackmer. "People are tired of the growing hostile rhetoric we see from Democrats and Republicans, as well as the 'my way or the highway' politics that is harming the majority of the people who need help solving their most pressing issues."

Starting on January 1, 2024, Leadership for America will unveil a new website and offer a series of solutions and candidate training sessions to help boost the chances of independent candidates, and end the divisiveness inflicting our political system today.

Hackmer added that "by providing voters with candidates who offer reasonable, common sense approaches to governance, we help ensure we all get a government that puts people first."

To learn more about the Leadership for America PAC, please visit the website and complete the simple form to be notified when the new site is LIVE.

The Leadership for America PAC can found at: https://www.leadershipforamericapac.com