Content and Search Optimization to provide specialized marketing and content creation services for businesses and organizations.

ASHBURN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Content and Search Optimization, a division of Social Web Tactics, is launching to provide specialized marketing and content creation services for businesses and organizations that want high-quality assets for less money than expensive agencies.

"One of the challenges we have noticed from our experiences working for different businesses is that large agencies don't have enough industry knowledge or skilled writers to help their clients create compelling and engaging content," said Lead Content Strategist, Carolina Hackmer. "Our goal at Content and Search Optimization is to provide higher-quality content creation services that won't break a company's budget."

Content and Search Optimization will provide customers with full project planning and customer support on every content project - whether it is a simple blog post or a complex campaign. The team also will make sure that the right experts are assigned to a project.

Services from Content and Search Optimization are to include, but not be limited to:

Articles and Writing Blog Posts

Content Strategy

Content Audits

Content Creation and Content Optimization

Demand and Lead Generation

Research

Guide or White Paper Creation

SEO / Search Optimization

Marketing Automation

Website Audits and

Keyword Analysis

For more information, please visit us at: https://www.contentandsearchoptimization.com/

Full site to launch on December 1, 2023.