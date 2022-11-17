Reform Party to hold Midterm Election Analysis on December 3rd

Join us on December 3rd at 1:00 pm Eastern / 10:00 am Pacific Reform Party of Virginia - Virginia Reformers

The 2022 Midterm Election defied historical trends. What do American voters want? Join the Reform Party for detailed analysis of exit polls and trends.

One take-away from this election is that voters are extremely dissatisfied with the two parties. We see interest in term limits for members of Congress and ranked-choice voting growing.” — Michael Hackmer

ASHBURN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to midterm elections that defied historical trends and showcased the mood of the American voter in ways that were unique compared to past elections, the Reform Party is holding a deep dive webinar on Saturday, December 3rd (1:00 pm Eastern, 10:00 am Pacific) to discuss key take-aways, lessons learned, insights from key races, and what issues and trends voters should watch in 2023. Click here to register for the webinar.

"Instead of looking at polling data and exit polls from one source or one ideological perspective, the Reform Party has put together a comprehensive review of data from multiple sources to create a very detailed analysis of the 2022 midterms," said Reform Party of Virginia Chairman, Michael Hackmer. "There are many take-aways from this election, and we see quite a few issues and trends that will emerge in 2023 that the media is not talking about."

During this Reform Party webinar, hosted by the Reform Party of Virginia, speakers will discuss the key take-aways and lessons learned from the election. Then there will be a deep dive into the data collected by several different national exit polls, as well as state exit polls. The event also will cover what a highly partisan and divided government will mean for Americans for the next few years, and then identify some key issues and trends for 2023. There will be time at the end of the event for audience questions.

"One take-away from this election is that voters are extremely dissatisfied with the direction of the country, and not embracing either President Biden or former President Trump. In fact, according to Pew Research and exit polls, a majority of Americans have unfavorable views of both parties. Gallup and other polls have shown that almost 60% of voters want another party," noted Hackmer. "This has increased voter interest in Term Limits for members of Congress and Ranked-Choice Voting. We see both of these issues playing a role in upcoming elections as voters want more options."

The 2022 Midterm Election Recap and Analysis will take place on Saturday, December 3rd at 1:00 pm Eastern / 10:00 am Pacific. The event agenda from the Reform Party is as follows:

1. Summary / Key Take-Aways / Lessons Learned

2. National Consensus from Voters (Examining 2022 Polls and comparing them to Exit Polls on Election Day)

3. Insights from Key States

4. 2023 to 2024: A Government Divided

5. Issues and Trends to Watch in 2023

6. Question and Answer session

The event is open to the public and media. For more information, or to register online, visit: https://www.reformpartyva.org/events/2022-midterm-election-recap/