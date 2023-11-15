CLEMENTINE HOLMES BASS: 175 YEARS OF HOME REMEDIES
Author Clementine Holmes Bass takes readers on a journey through the natural remedies of our ancestors.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Step into the past with Clementine Holmes Bass's debut book, "Aunt Dollie's Remedies and Tips: 175 Years of Home Remedies," and discover the ingenuity and resourcefulness of her ancestors when it comes to natural healing. As a retired school administrator, Bass is no stranger to nurturing and encouraging those around her, and in this book, she shares the knowledge and wisdom passed down to her by her beloved aunt Dollie, as well as her Choctaw ancestors and elders from her hometown of Rison, Arkansas.
This book is not just a collection of remedies and tips but also a charming glimpse into a world where people relied on their resourcefulness and creativity to cure common ailments. Through Bass's delightful storytelling, readers will be transported to a simpler time, where a mustard plaster or onion poultice was the cure-all for everything from a cold to a toothache. Whether an individual is curious about natural remedies or simply looking for a nostalgic trip down memory lane, "Aunt Dollie's Remedies and Tips" is a delightful read that is sure to inspire and entertain.
Learn more about the remedies that you can do at home by grabbing a copy of Clementine Holmes Bass's, "Aunt Dollie's Remedies and Tips: 175 Years of Home Remedies." Available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online bookstores worldwide.
Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client’s projects to their best potential.
Elmer Teves
Olympus Story House
+1 8188604130
email us here