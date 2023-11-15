Luisa Mirella Plancher Discusses Religion's Role in American Politics in Her Book "The Strength of the Nation"
The road to a great and strong nation takes dedication and faith.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luisa Mirella Plancher’s “The Strength of the Nation” composes the ways and concepts of making the United States of America a great country again. Plancher’s idea ignited when she heard former president Donald Trump appear on the political scene and mentioned that it is his goal to “make America great and strong”.
Author Luisa Mirella Plancher realized she had discussed a similar topic pertaining in her manuscript “The Angel of the Lord ''. Plancher points out that it is essential to make America great and strong once again not only for the benefit of the US citizens but for the sake of all the nations. She explains that America is the beacon of hope for humanity and is the answer to a world of peace and harmony.
Luisa also states that major solutions are to be found in the religious arena and that the problems of the world cannot be fixed simply by diplomacy or military interventions.
Luisa Mirella Plancher is a college graduate who holds a degree in Political Science and pursued a career in Social Work. Plancher began writing in 1980 and decided to expound the concept of making America great again when former president Trump appeared on the political scene. Plancher is a former Italian school teacher who moved to the United States when she married her American husband.
