LUISA MIRELLA PLANCHER: A NATION REBORN
Discover the possibilities of rebuilding a nation to greatness.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Strength of the Nation" is a concept authored by Luisa Mirella Plancher to make America a great country again. Plancher got the idea when she heard former President Trump mention that he wanted "to make America great and strong." She realized that she had discussed a similar subject in her manuscript, "The Angel of the Lord."
In "The Strength of the Nation," it is mentioned that to regain the greatness of one's nation; it is necessary to retrace the steps of the old prophets and follow their mindset. The book dictates that the brilliance of discovery, wisdom, knowledge, and understanding comes from the spiritual power above. America needs to be great and strong not only for its citizens but also for the sake of all nations in the world. America is the beacon of hope for humanity and the solution to prosperity and harmony.
Luisa Mirella Plancher graduated with a degree in Political Science and pursued a career in Social Work. Plancher is a former Italian school teacher who moved to the USA when she married her American husband. Plancher started writing in 1980 and decided to expand the concept of making America great when former president Trump appeared on the political scene.
Grab a copy of "The Strength of the Nation" on Amazon in Kindle, Paperback, Hardcover, and Paperback. Also available on other digital book stores around the globe!
Learn more about Luisa Mirella Plancher by visiting her website at https://newvisionsusa.com/ and by watching her videos on Youtube at
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Luisa+Mirella+Plancher
