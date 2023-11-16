Wells of Life Partners with Influential YouTube Creator Mr. Beast to Drill 30 Water Wells in Uganda
Ugandan villagers celebrate the well that was drilled in their village by Wells of Life and Mr. Beast
This is a significant milestone in our mission. We are incredibly grateful that Mr. Beast has added the need for clean, safe drinking water to the list of essential human needs.”SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wells of Life, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to providing safe, clean water for the people of Uganda, has partnered with famous YouTuber and philanthropist, James Stephen “Jimmy Donaldson” – known professionally as “Mr. Beast” – to bring worldwide attention to the desperate need for water in Africa and to provide 30 essential wells in Uganda.
— Nick Jordan, Wells of Life Founder & CEO
With over 209 million subscribers worldwide, Mr. Beast is the most subscribed individual on the YouTube platform and the second-most subscribed channel overall. Forbes has rated him the most successful YouTuber of 2022.
Known for his entertaining, concise, and powerful videos, Donaldson and his cohorts created Beast Philanthropy, a 501/c/3 organization to leverage the power of social media platforms and raise funds to alleviate hunger, homelessness, and unemployment, said Wells of Life founder Nick Jordan.
“This is a significant milestone in our mission. We are incredibly grateful that Mr. Beast has added the need for clean, safe drinking water to the list of essential human needs—and that he is providing an international platform to help raise awareness and funds for this righteous cause,” said Jordan.
Featured on his Beast Philanthropy platform, the “Water is Life” project built 100 new water wells across Cameroon, Kenya, Somalia, Uganda, and Zimbabwe, ultimately providing around half a million people with fresh water to drink. Of those, Wells of Life contributed 30.
The “Water is Life” YouTube video features 10 ½ minutes of footage from a recent trip Donaldson took with colleagues to Africa detailing the health hazards of using unclean water and the often-perilous journey that villagers must undergo each day to get water for their daily needs. The video not only demonstrates the process behind building wells, but also personal interactions and reactions in the local communities.
“Spending time in these villages made me reflect on the importance of building wells – how it brings water to farms to feed the hungry, how it provides clean conditions for hospitals, and most importantly, how it helps the children of this next generation live long, healthy lives,” Mr. Beast said during the video.
“Mr. Beast's dedication to making a positive impact on the world, along with his incredible generosity, makes this partnership an extraordinary opportunity to create lasting change in Uganda and beyond,” said Jordan.
The “Water is Life” video posted on Mr. Beast’s YouTube channel on November 11th, with over 100 million views to date. Since then, over $418,000 from over 15,540 donors has already been raised to provide new wells in different areas across the world. These funds will go a long way toward solving the problem, inspiring the viewers to take note and participate in the need and what can be done to help two billion people across the planet.
“Each donation on this page helps Beast Philanthropy partner with vetted and approved local organizations across the world to achieve this goal, who are not only connected to but part of the community and know their needs intimately,” the webpage states.
“We want to express our deepest gratitude to Mr. Beast and his incredible team for their support – and for believing in the Wells of Life mission of transforming lives through the gift of clean water,” said Jordan.
Since 2010, Wells of Life has transformed over a million lives in rural Uganda through drilling 830 wells and restoring an additional 330 wells. With the help of generous donors and supporters at their annual signature Run4Water 5K/1K walk/run, Legacy donor events, and monthly Water Warrior donors, they have raised a combined total of $15.1 million.
With Mr. Beast’s strong mission statement and aligned goal, Wells of Life will be able to continue their commitment to improve the quality of life, providing clean water in Jesus’s name to rural Ugandan communities, “one well at a time,” said Jordan.
“And, of course, we extend our heartfelt thanks to you, our cherished donors, for your unwavering support, which has made this collaboration possible. Together, we are making a radical difference in the lives of those less fortunate, while inspiring the servant heart and philanthropy in our own local communities through education, and building partnerships between families, schools, businesses, and churches,” said Jordan.
Wells of Life is a 501(c)(3) non-profit Christian organization whose mission is to provide rural Ugandans access to safe, clean water through the installation or restoration of sustainable borehole water wells and WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene) educational programs.
To donate, please visit: https://wellsoflife.org/donate
