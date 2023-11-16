Top 25 CPA & Advisory Firm Carr Riggs & Ingram Announces New Partner-in-Charge of Northeast Florida Practices

Frank Mason to Oversee CRI Gainesville, Jacksonville, and Palatka Offices

Frank is passionate about giving back to the profession, mentoring the next generation of practitioners, and advocating for the Gainesville and Alachua County areas.”
— Louise Anderson, former partner-in-charge

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) recently named Frank Mason as the partner-in-charge of their Northeast Florida area locations, including Gainesville, Jacksonville, and Palatka. Frank succeeds Louise Anderson, who served this role with distinction for seven years.

“Frank brings unparalleled experience and a deep understanding of our industry and profession,” commented outgoing partner-in-charge Louise Anderson. “His genuine commitment to the values that define our firm’s practice is evident in his dedication to his clients and in the respect he’s earned within CRI, the accounting world, and our broader community. Frank is passionate about giving back to the profession, mentoring the next generation of practitioners, and advocating for the Gainesville and Alachua County areas. I am excited to watch Frank lead this market into a new era of growth, innovation, and success.”

Frank's more than 30 years of practice have focused on providing audit and accounting services to governments, construction entities, common interest realty associations (CIRAs), not-for-profits, and healthcare entities. He offers additional expertise in employee benefit plan audits, including defined contribution plans (401k and 403b) and defined pension plans. An active member of his community, Frank has served on the boards and committees of the Gainesville Youth Chorus, the GHS Band and Guard Boosters, the Rotary Club of Gainesville, the Gainesville Quarterback Club, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida, the Santa Fe College Accounting School Advisory Board, the Boys & Girls Club of Delray Beach, the Kiwanis Club of Delray Beach – Sunrise, and the Triad Gator Boosters. Professionally, he's held prior roles as the past chair of the FICPA Accounting Principles and Auditing Standards Committee, where he received the Outstanding Committee Award, and as past president, secretary, and treasurer for the FICPA’s Atlantic Chapter and the North Central Florida Chapter, where he received the Chapter Excellence Award. Frank attended the University of Florida where he was a proud member of the Gator Marching Band. Frank and his wife Cindy reside in the Gainesville, Florida, area. To learn more about Frank Mason and CRI, please visit CRIcpa.com.

About

CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in more than 35 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI’s industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services including audit and assurance, business outsourcing and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI’s portfolio companies deliver service organization (SOC) reports, investment banking, wealth management, data analytics, business consulting, retirement plan administration, payroll, and trust and estate services. CRI is a top 25 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

