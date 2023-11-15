Tifton and Valdosta Area Top 25 CPA and Advisory Firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) Announces New Leadership

Carr, Riggs & Ingram CPAs and Advisors

Amy Hightower Heads Up CRI’s Tifton and Valdosta Practices

TIFTON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) recently named Amy Hightower as the partner-in-charge of their Tifton and Valdosta, Georgia, area market practices. Amy succeeds Jane Phillips as the partner-in-charge, who held this role with distinction for ten years.

“Amy’s reputation, both locally and within our practice, speaks volumes,” commented outgoing Tifton area practice partner-in-charge Jane Phillips. “She nurtures our talent, spearheads high-impact initiatives, remains committed to learning and innovating, and delivers client solutions and service that go above and beyond expectations. Amy is a true visionary who will bring tangible growth and continued client satisfaction to this market. I cannot think of a better individual to guide this practice into the next exciting chapter.”

Amy began her accounting career in the Tifton practice after being hired by Jane Phillips and former partner Sonny Bowen. Amy Hightower focuses her practice on small to medium-sized businesses across a wide array of industries. From individual and business tax planning and filing to succession planning, outsourced accounting, cost segregation studies, and retirement option consulting, she maintains an open-door communication policy for her clients. As a fifth-generation farm family, Amy especially enjoys expanding her client base into agribusiness. Amy holds her Certified Public Accountant (CPA) designation and has helped facilitate both internal and external educational seminars for CRI. She is a board member and the treasurer of the Rotary Club of Tifton. To learn more about Amy Hightower and CRI, please visit CRIcpa.com.

