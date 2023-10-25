Tampa and Clearwater Area Top 25 CPA and Advisory Firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) Announces New Leadership

Carr, Riggs & Ingram CPAs and Advisors

David Alvarez Assumes Helm of CRI Tampa and Clearwater Practice Units

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) recently named David Alvarez as the partner-in-charge of their Tampa and Clearwater area practices. David succeeds David Sietsma as the partner-in-charge of CRI Tampa Bay, who held this role with distinction for six years.

"I am incredibly confident in David's ability to lead CRI's Tampa Bay practice into the future," commented David Sietsma, the former partner-in-charge of the Tampa and Clearwater practice units. "David's demonstrated commitment to the firm's values and his remarkable ability to navigate the ever-changing landscape of the accounting and advisory space make him a great leader and a skilled asset to CRI. His vision and focus on building relationships inside the firm and with clients are undoubtedly a driving force in our success. I look forward to watching David steer this practice towards even greater heights, further solidifying CRI's reputation as a leader in Tampa Bay's accounting and advisory space."

David Alvarez has over 20 years of experience working with medium to large organizations in the government and not-for-profit industries, mainly providing audit and consulting services. Additionally, he performs transaction advisory services for lower to middle-market companies and business valuation engagements primarily for tax, estate planning, and owner succession planning for various businesses. In addition to his CPA designation, David holds his Certified Valuation Analyst (CVA) and Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) designations. Locally, David serves as treasurer for the Area Agency on Aging of Pasco-Pinellas, treasurer and finance committee chair for The Florida Holocaust Museum, and board chair for the History, Heritage, and Hope Foundation. David was also a member of the 2020 Leadership Tampa Bay class. To learn more about David Alvarez and CRI, please visit CRIcpa.com.