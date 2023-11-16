Harnessing AI for Impactful Speaking: Alicia Lyttle Presents at Event for Speakers "Story into Profits"
My goal is to show speakers how to harness AI to create more personalized, engaging, and effective communications – truly elevating their impact and reach.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Master Storyteller Academy recently showcased "Story Into Profits," a live, in-person event hosted by Andy Henriquez. The event took place at the Bahia Mar Hotel in scenic Fort Lauderdale, FL, from October 12th to 14th, 2023.
Andy Henriquez, the event host and founder of Master Storyteller Academy, utilized his decade of experience in training top leaders to leverage storytelling to elevate their brands and increase their businesses' conversion and growth. The "Story Into Profits" event was a manifestation of his mission to enable entrepreneurs, speakers, and coaches to transform their stories into potent instruments for success.
A standout feature of the event was the presentation by guest speaker Alicia Lyttle, CEO and Co-founder of Monetized Marketing LLC. With her 23 years of digital marketing expertise, Alicia offered a riveting talk titled "AI-mplify Your Voice: Leveraging ChatGPT and AI to Supercharge Your Speaking Career!" Her presentation delved deep into the intersection of artificial intelligence and public speaking, specifically focusing on training AI to adopt a more human-like, less robotic tone and tailoring AI to reflect individual speaking styles and voices.
Alicia demonstrated how AI could be used for content creation and crafting articles, blog posts, newsletters, and reports tailored to the speaker's needs. She emphasized the role of AI in communication, including crafting emails, press releases, and social media content, thereby enabling personalized and effective communication. A highlight was her demonstration of creating a newsletter completely authored by AI, reflecting the speaker's unique tone and voice.
Moreover, Alicia showcased various AI tools, including AI notetaking tools and methods for creating presentations with AI assistance. She even touched upon advanced techniques like voice cloning, uncovering the vast potential of AI in revolutionizing public speaking and content creation.
"In today's fast-paced digital world, AI is not just a tool; it's a collaborator that can amplify our human capabilities in extraordinary ways," Alicia Lyttle remarked. "My goal is to show speakers how to harness AI to create more personalized, engaging, and effective communications – truly elevating their impact and reach."
Her presentation was more than just an overview of AI tools; it was a masterclass in integrating AI into the fabric of public speaking and digital marketing. The attendees found her insights eye-opening and impactful, learning how AI could be a game-changer for their business and speaking careers.
Monetized Marketing LLC, under Alicia's leadership, has received numerous awards, highlighting the impact and innovation she brings to the digital marketing arena. Awards include the MarCom Awards, the Ava Digital Awards, the Communicator Awards, The dotComm Awards, The Nation Builders Awards, Clickfunnels Two Comma Club Awards twice, and the esteemed The Traffic Sales and Profit Circle of Seven Award.
For more information about Alicia Lyttle and Monetized Marketing LLC, please visit www.alicialyttle.com or connect on LinkedIn.
