Learn about bears at Nov. 30 MDC virtual program

WINONA, Mo. – To Missouri citizens, black bears have become a source of fascination, curiosity – and, in cases where property has been damaged – irritation.

People can learn more about bears at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Black Bears of Missouri” on Nov. 30. This online program will be from 1-2 p.m. and is being put on by the staff at MDC’s Twin Pines Conservation Education Center. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/196479

At the Nov. 30 program, MDC Naturalist Wendy Lott will have interesting facts about black bears in Missouri. She will discuss some of the bear research currently underway in the Show-Me State. She will also have tips on how to keep these curious animals away from your home and how Missourians can become “Bear Aware.” This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer option where participants can have their bear questions answered.

The Twin Pines Conservation Education Center is located just east of Winona at 20086 Highway 60. For more information about the Nov. 30 virtual program or other upcoming events being put on by the Twin Pines staff, call 573-325-1381. People can also call this number to get signed up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins about upcoming programs being put on by the Twin Pines staff.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.

