Quorum Cyber Is A Proud Participant In The Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview
EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quorum Cyber today announced its participation in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview. Quorum Cyber was selected based on their proven experience with Microsoft Security technologies, willingness to explore and provide feedback on cutting-edge functionality, and close relationship with Microsoft.
“As a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security, we’re honored to be attending this momentous occasion to support Microsoft in launching its pioneering new AI technology,” said Federico Charosky, CEO, Quorum Cyber. "We're excited for the world to finally experience revolutionary technology that is going to level the playing field for defenders."
Quorum Cyber’s Solutions Director for Data Security & AI, Graham Hosking, added, “It’s been a huge privilege to work together with Microsoft to help craft Security Copilot, which I’m confident will be a game-changer for security professionals worldwide to achieve stronger security postures, improved outcomes, and better results. Copilot promises to vastly enhance task automation, event parsing, time-to-respond, and even training the AI tools."
“In the context of security, AI’s impact is likely to be profound, tilting the scales in favor of defenders and empowering organizations to defend at machine speed,” said Vasu Jakkal, CVP, Microsoft Security. “At Microsoft, we are privileged to have a leading role in advancing AI innovation, and we are so grateful to our incredible ecosystem of partners, whose mission-driven work is critical to helping customers secure their organizations and confidently bring the many benefits of AI into their environments.”
Quorum Cyber is working with Microsoft product teams to help shape Security Copilot product development in several ways, including validation and refinement of new and upcoming scenarios, providing feedback on product development and operations to be incorporated into future product releases, and validation and feedback of APIs to assist with Security Copilot extensibility. To learn more, read the announcement.
Security Copilot is the first AI-powered security product that enables security professionals to respond to threats quickly, process signals at machine speed, and assess risk exposure in minutes. It combines an advanced large language model (LLM) with a security-specific model informed by Microsoft's unique global threat intelligence and more than 65 trillion daily signals.
About Quorum Cyber:
Founded in Edinburgh in 2016, Quorum Cyber is one of the fastest-growing cyber security companies in the UK and North America, with over 150 customers on four continents. Its mission is to help good people win by defending teams and organizations worldwide and all industry sectors against the rising threat of cyber-attacks, enabling them to thrive in an increasingly hostile, unpredictable, and fast-changing digital landscape. Quorum Cyber is a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security and a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA).
Betsey Rogers
“As a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security, we’re honored to be attending this momentous occasion to support Microsoft in launching its pioneering new AI technology,” said Federico Charosky, CEO, Quorum Cyber. "We're excited for the world to finally experience revolutionary technology that is going to level the playing field for defenders."
Quorum Cyber’s Solutions Director for Data Security & AI, Graham Hosking, added, “It’s been a huge privilege to work together with Microsoft to help craft Security Copilot, which I’m confident will be a game-changer for security professionals worldwide to achieve stronger security postures, improved outcomes, and better results. Copilot promises to vastly enhance task automation, event parsing, time-to-respond, and even training the AI tools."
“In the context of security, AI’s impact is likely to be profound, tilting the scales in favor of defenders and empowering organizations to defend at machine speed,” said Vasu Jakkal, CVP, Microsoft Security. “At Microsoft, we are privileged to have a leading role in advancing AI innovation, and we are so grateful to our incredible ecosystem of partners, whose mission-driven work is critical to helping customers secure their organizations and confidently bring the many benefits of AI into their environments.”
Quorum Cyber is working with Microsoft product teams to help shape Security Copilot product development in several ways, including validation and refinement of new and upcoming scenarios, providing feedback on product development and operations to be incorporated into future product releases, and validation and feedback of APIs to assist with Security Copilot extensibility. To learn more, read the announcement.
Security Copilot is the first AI-powered security product that enables security professionals to respond to threats quickly, process signals at machine speed, and assess risk exposure in minutes. It combines an advanced large language model (LLM) with a security-specific model informed by Microsoft's unique global threat intelligence and more than 65 trillion daily signals.
About Quorum Cyber:
Founded in Edinburgh in 2016, Quorum Cyber is one of the fastest-growing cyber security companies in the UK and North America, with over 150 customers on four continents. Its mission is to help good people win by defending teams and organizations worldwide and all industry sectors against the rising threat of cyber-attacks, enabling them to thrive in an increasingly hostile, unpredictable, and fast-changing digital landscape. Quorum Cyber is a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security and a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA).
Betsey Rogers
Bridgeview Marketing
+1 603-305-3721
email us here