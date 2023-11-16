Parle Magazine Launches Parle Endeavors, Inc.
Parle Endeavors provides mentorship and opportunities to support youth in several fields.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parlé Magazine, a premier outlet for entertainment news, is proud to announce its new nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, Parle Endeavors, Inc. Launched in 2022, its mission is to empower young adults and support youth development through mentorship, scholarships, grants, exposure, and experience. Parle Endeavors provides opportunities for supporting youth in the arts, media, journalism, entrepreneurship, and related fields. 100% of all donations go directly to Parle Endeavor’s programs and services.
In 2023, Parle Endeavors launched the Parle Endeavors Scholarship and the Parle Endeavors ALTA Grant. The scholarship was open to New York State graduating seniors pursuing careers in media, business, communications, or related fields. Parle Endeavors awarded four scholarships in the summer of 2023. The Parle Endeavors ALTA Grant was open to New York State juniors and seniors interested in starting or continuing a business venture.
Scholarship and grant winners were paired with a mentor to help them achieve their goals.
Also, Parle Endeavors created another exciting opportunity with the launch of their Parle Endeavors Teen Poetry Slam series in the summer of 2023. The inaugural event brought teens from all over New York City to perform spoken word for a chance to win up to $1,000. Six teens received cash prizes.
“I’ve spent years working in education so young people could see and connect with someone like them, someone who knows all about what they are going through. I imagine what my peers and I could have been if someone had provided mentorship and financial support in the early stages of our lives. There is no reason another generation should be in that position, lacking inspiration, guidance, and resources. I want to be what we needed when we were younger, and I know many like me are willing and able to provide the essential support that helps young people learn, grow, and succeed,” says Kevin Benoit, Founder of Parle Endeavors, Inc.
Through Parle Endeavors, Parlé Magazine is excited to support youth as they reach for their goals in the arts, media, journalism, entrepreneurship, or related fields.
About the Company:
“Parlé” is a French word that means to speak, talk, or converse. Established in 2004 by founder Kevin Benoit, Parlé Magazine began as an entertainment and lifestyle print publication distributed in New York City. It featured some of the biggest names in music, film, and literature. In November 2009, Parlé Magazine launched Parlé Online, a premier outlet dedicated to engaging interested individuals with interviews and entertainment news. Parlé Magazine creates an open dialogue for their community through lifestyle pieces on politics, relationships, health, wellness, and much more.
