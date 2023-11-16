DOGAMÍ Academy Ushers in a New Era of Web3 Gaming with Breakthrough Multi-Chain Integration
Dogami racing the streets of Paris
PvP & PvE Races
We are eager to unlock additional growth by embracing a multi-chain strategy as it allows us to tap into the powerful network effects of both the Tezos & Polygon ecosystem.”PARIS, FRANCE, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant leap for the web3 gaming landscape, DOGAMÍ Academy has emerged as a groundbreaking platform that combines the thrill of competitive mobile gaming with the strategic depth of management simulation. This innovative Game as a Service (GaaS), specifically designed for dog enthusiasts and gamers, is redefining the gaming experience with its unique multi-chain functionality, supporting both Polygon and Tezos ecosystems.
— Max Stöckl, Co-Founder & CEO of DOGAMÍ
With their multi-chain NFT gaming approach, Dogamí Academy has integrated 12,000 NFTs across the Polygon and Tezos chains, accessible on leading marketplaces like Opensea, OBJKT, and Rarible. Holders of these NFTs are granted exclusive early access to the game, a move that further solidifies its position in the NFT gaming sector.
Dogamí Academy, since its inception, has seen an unprecedented level of player engagement. Within just a week of playtests, over 500,000 races were conducted, signaling a strong market acceptance and the addictive nature of its gameplay. This enthusiasm is a testament to the game's immersive environment and its appeal to a wide range of gamers.
In a significant move, the game will become free-to-play in Q1 2024. This strategic shift will open the doors to players who do not hold NFTs, ensuring broader access to the DOGAMÍ ecosystem and marking a pivotal milestone in the game's journey toward mass-market appeal. Furthermore, players can expect new environments, breeding capabilities, and the eagerly anticipated “exploration mode” which fosters a new dimension of play and interactivity, making the gameplay as unique as each Dogamí.
The core of Dogamí Academy’s gameplay is strategic management coupled with exhilarating obstacle course racing. Players navigate through the picturesque streets of Paris, with promises of more diverse environments to be unveiled by the year's end. The game challenges players to hone their skills, conquer various obstacles, and utilize mystical powers, with every decision impacting their path to victory.
Dogamí Academy distinguishes itself by not just offering a gaming experience but also rewarding its players. Gamers vie for $DOGA, the coveted utility token of the DOGAMÍ ecosystem, in both player-versus-player (PvP) and player-versus-environment (PvE) races. Success in these races is integral for levelling up their virtual companions, enhancing skills, and acquiring crucial race-boosting consumables.
Looking forward, Dogamí Academy is set to expand its horizons with new environments, breeding capabilities, and the much-anticipated “exploration mode.” This expansion is expected to add a new dimension of play and interactivity, enhancing the uniqueness of each gaming experience.
"Our vision is to bring a little more joy, fantasy, and entertainment into the world, and DOGAMÍ Academy is the perfect vehicle for us to accomplish this. We have collaborated with the best in the pet care, film, comic book, and gaming industries to create an authentic and original gaming world with highly scalable potential for future development. This initial step marks the beginning of an exciting new franchise in the gaming industry that will resonate with pet lovers, collectors, and gamers worldwide," said Kristofer D. Penseyres, Co-founder & CBO
Max Stöckl, Co-Founder & CEO, shared, "We are thrilled to announce the release of DOGAMÍ Academy to the wider web3 space. The enthusiastic response from our core community, including average daily play times of over 60 minutes and more than 500,000 races played, has fuelled our excitement and confidence in DOGAMI’s potential. Building on this momentum, we are eager to unlock additional growth by embracing a multi-chain strategy as it allows us to tap into the powerful network effects of both the Tezos & Polygon ecosystem."
"We're incredibly proud of our team's hard work over the past year, resulting in an AAA rating. DOGAMÍ Academy's move to web3, embracing 'play and earn,' marks a significant shift from 'play to earn.' Next up, we're targeting web2 with a 'free-to-play' game in Q1 2024. Our objective by 2025 is to reach 1 million monthly active users," said Adrien Magdelaine, Co-founder & COO.
"We’re thrilled to support DOGAMÍ Academy's pioneering journey in web3 gaming. Their innovative multi-chain approach and engaging gameplay are set to redefine the blockchain gaming landscape. We believe DOGAMÍ Academy's bold steps, especially its forthcoming Free-to-Play version, will significantly expand the game's reach and impact in the industry," remarked Tobias Bauer, Partner at Blockchain Founders Fund
About DOGAMÍ
DOGAMÍ is an entertainment company that develops web3 games centered around the Dogamí, mystical 3D dog avatars imbued with spiritual powers. The core product is DOGAMÍ Academy, a hybrid management game, in which users can train the best dog, participate in mystical obstacle courses, and win $DOGA during competitive PVP events. Besides mobile games, DOGAMÍ also offers other content for its users to explore its universe, like a series of comic books that have been developed with world-renowned writers who have previously worked with Marvel among others. $DOGA is the primary currency of the DOGAMÍ universe, a multi-chain utility token limited to 1B tokens with multiple use cases.
Launched in 2021, DOGAMÍ became the biggest gaming project on the Tezos blockchain with a community of more than 200,000 users, and 24,000 NFTS sold. The company is going multi-chain and is now expanding into the Polygon ecosystem. It has announced partnerships with various household names such as The Sandbox, Nestlé Purina, and GAP Inc. DOGAMÍ‘s growth ambitions are fuelled by investments totalling $14M. Among the backers are renowned names in both the gaming and blockchain industry: Ubisoft, XAnge, Animoca Brands, Blockchain Founders Fund, SHIMA Capital, and Tim Drapers’ DGH fund.
