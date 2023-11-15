Innova Foundation Partners with Dress for Success Atlanta to Introduce the Innova Empowerment Center

Dress For Success Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Furthering its mission of “empowering lives & inspiring change,” the Innova Foundation proudly announces the opening of Dress for Success Atlanta’s Innova Empowerment Center.

A longstanding supporter of the organization, Innova partnered with Dress for Success Atlanta to help furnish the center and enable its critical mission to “empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and development tools to help women thrive in both work and life.” With computers and volunteers available on-site to assist with job applications and resume building, the center will serve as a vital resource for women entering or returning to the workforce.

Commenting on the Innova Foundation’s patronage, Susan Bonds-McCulloch, President of Dress for Success Atlanta, stated,

“We are grateful for Innova’s continued commitment to helping women thrive in their careers and look forward to seeing the lives positively impacted by the new Innova Empowerment Center. If you would like to join Innova in supporting our mission to ‘empowHER,’ please visit our website (https://atlanta.dressforsuccess.org/get-involved/donate/).”

In 2013, Innova Solutions’ founder and CEO, Raj Sardana, and his wife, Nita, established the Innova Foundation to facilitate the company’s support of non-profit organizations, including the YWCA’s Teen Girls in Technology Program, Women in Technology (WIT), and the Atlanta Food Bank. In India, where Innova has several offices and delivery centers, the company partners with the Earth Saviours Foundation−a Delhi-based organization that works to promote social consciousness and environmentalism.

Speaking from the Innova Empowerment Center’s grand opening event, Nita Sardana—Vice President of Community Outreach and Corporate Giving at Innova Solutions and Chief Impact Officer of the Innova Foundation—remarked:

“When women have access to the tools they need to succeed in business, our communities are stronger. For more than a decade, the Innova Foundation has focused on empowering women in the workforce, and our partnership with Dress for Success Atlanta is a key component of this mission. We are proud to continue to support the incredible work they are doing in our local community.”

To learn more about the Innova Foundation and its community initiatives around the globe, please visit https://www.innovasolutions.com/company/the-innova-foundation/.