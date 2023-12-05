Free holiday event for local Ohio families
Celebrate the holidays with The Union Bank Company & Sunny 95
I’m excited to see everyone’s faces when they see Santa. And who else can say they get to host his live reindeer as well!”COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Along with Santa Claus and his magical reindeer, The Union Bank Company and Sunny 95 are bringing the holiday spirit with a complimentary holiday event on Saturday, December 16 at their Delaware branch.
“We host an annual event during the summer at this location and wanted to provide family fun in the winter as well,” said Alex Bates, Relationship Banker for the central Ohio branches. “I’m excited to see everyone’s faces when they see Santa. And who else can say they get to host his live reindeer as well!?”
This community event will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The Union Bank Company, located at 30 Coal Bend, Delaware, OH 43015. The Sunny 95 Treat Truck and DJ will be playing holiday hits, and the bank will be collecting donations for People In Need of Delaware County (PIN). Attendees are asked to bring non-perishable food items to support the nonprofit.
Children and their families can expect professional, complimentary photos taken with Santa and his live reindeer. Santa will give out treats, and there also might be an elf or two making a surprise appearance.
To learn more about this event or other upcoming activities, check out The Union Bank Co.’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TheUnionBankCompany/. You can also visit their website where families may benefit from the bank’s free Financial University which helps develop financial skills for people of all ages.
ABOUT THE UNION BANK COMPANY
Since 1904, The Union Bank Company has been here to provide full-service banking to the people and businesses throughout the communities we serve. Today, the bank has grown to include 18 offices across northwest and central Ohio, including Bowling Green, Columbus Grove, Delphos, Findlay, Gahanna, Gibsonburg, Kalida, Leipsic, Lewis Center, Lima (Bellefontaine Avenue, Elida Road, Shawnee Road), Marion (Main Street, Richland Road), Ottawa, Paulding, Pemberville and Westerville. The Union Bank Company is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio, and remains committed to providing the very best banking service and products to all the communities we serve. Learn more at www.theubank.com.
