Resolved Case of Mistaken Identity Reunites Bereaved Florida Family with Lost Assets

Florida-based PI uses old-school detection methods to untangle a case of mistaken identity and lost assets entirely unknown to FL family in a time of hardship.TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When skilled claims researcher Emilia Tomaszewski, from the Florida office and Return Assets Division of Indianapolis-headquartered Lauth Investigations International, identified a substantial sum set adrift due to a long-forgotten checking account, she couldn't have anticipated that an old-fashioned resource would ultimately allow her to solve the case. This interesting story reminds us that despite the many technological advancements of recent years, the iconic skillset of the traditional private investigator remains as relevant as ever.
Earlier this year, CNBC reported that an estimated $70 billion worth of unclaimed assets remains adrift in the United States. This makes the critical work of specialist investigators like Emilia, who perform the rewarding, challenging, and often emotionally charged role of reuniting individuals with substantial lost sums, all the more poignant.
However, the path to a successful asset release is not always as easy to navigate as one might imagine. Even when an investigator believes that they have identified the rightful recipient, until every 'i' is dotted and 't' crossed, the case can't be closed or the assets released.
As Emilia explained, “I was able to find who I thought was the owner but could not connect the address.” She discovered, no doubt unsurprisingly, that the potential owner was agreeable to receiving a claim agreement for the old checking account in question, but had no recollection of either the account or, most crucially, the registered address that would allow its contents to be successfully retrieved.
Throughout the research, Emilia became close to the family and remained confident that she had connected the right dots for this valuable claim. Over her conversations with Kathy, the wife of Edmund who she suspected was the account owner, she learned that he was battling prostate cancer. “They were so excited about this potential windfall because they wanted to go to Las Vegas while Ed was still able to,” Emilia shared, before continuing, “That made me more determined to find the needed address connection.”
However, without this critical information identified, a shadow of doubt remained and so Emilia decided to broaden her search. As a last-ditch effort, she began scouring old phone directories from the city and finally came across a last name that was identical to the claimant’s, with just the letter “E” for a first name. Upon contacting Kathy and Edmund again, this small puzzle piece ignited a crucial spark. It occurred to Edmund that his late father, who shared the same name, could be the true owner of the checking account.
Indeed, when the address where a young Edmund Junior had once resided was submitted, the doors finally opened and Emilia was able to submit a successful claim to the state. Sadly, just as she hoped to share the good news, the dedicated investigator revealed, “Well, there was sad news when I called. Kathy was crying.” The payout was tragically released too late for Edmund Junior, who passed away too soon to make his trip to Vegas. However, his wife Kathy was able to accept the windfall during an otherwise painful and difficult time, offering a bittersweet reward for Emilia following her tireless effort to reunite an asset with its rightful owner.
