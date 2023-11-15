Law Firm Wilk Auslander, LLP welcomes David J Bleckner, a leading expert in legal commercial leasing issues, to the firm

Wilk Auslander has an extraordinary reputation for excellence in corporate law and civil litigation, standing out among other major New York firms, and I am excited to work with them.” — David Bleckner

NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Firm of Wilk Auslander, LLP, Established in 1987 and dedicated to COMMERCIAL law, including , COMMERCIAL LITIGATION, judgment enforcement, CORPORATE LAW,REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS, tax law, employment, trusts and estates, AND BANKRUPTCY in New York state courts and Federal courts nationwide is pleased to welcome David J. Bleckner, a leading expert in legal commercial leasing issues, to the firm.

"We could not be more excited to welcome David Bleckner to the firm. David brings an unparalleled expertise in commercial real estate issues to the firm, as evidenced by his 30 years of success in the field," said Jack Wilk, managing partner at Wilk Auslander.

“His addition to the firm not only benefits our current clients but also brings further distinction to our existing group of legal leaders,” added partner Jay Auslander.

Bleckner brings over three decades of experience representing a range of landlords and tenants, both individuals and institutional. Since 1986, Bleckner has represented ownership in the properties of the Empire State Realty Trust portfolio, creating a name for himself as a trusted name in office leasing, retail leasing and broadcaster and telecommunications licensing transactions.

"I am pleased to be joining the team at Wilk Auslander and to be integrating my experience with their client-focused efficiency to help a diverse range of clients with their commercial real estate issues," Bleckner said.

"Wilk Auslander has an extraordinary reputation for excellence in corporate law and civil litigation, standing out among other major New York firms, and I am excited to work with them."

Bleckner’s broad range of experience extends into all types of leasing and licensing matters, including representation of national chain retailers, museums and exhibitors, theater companies, co-working and executive suite operators, operators of broadcasting facilities, medical property owners and health care providers, industrial and warehouse property owners, real estate brokers and restaurant operators.

Bleckner received his law degree from the Fordham University School of Law and graduated from Hobart College.

