Watch Personal Reflections From OIDP Staff - World AIDS Day 35: Remember and Commit

As the 35th annual commemoration of World AIDS Day approaches on December 1, our team shared some personal memories about their colleagues and family members lost to HIV. Dr. Timothy Harrison talked about his brother, Todd, noting his resiliency and strength. “He was strong, he was a fighter, [he was] resilient. I remember the joy, but I also remember the fight.”



The global HIV community unites to recognize World AIDS Day, honor those we have lost, and commit to working toward ending the HIV epidemic. The HHS Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy (OIDP) joins in commemorating the day and honoring this year’s federal theme, “World AIDS Day 35: Remember and Commit.”

Against the backdrop of an AIDS memorial quilt, OIDP staff members reflected on those lost. In this video, Kaye Hayes, MPA, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Infectious Disease, Director, OIDP, and Executive Director, Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS (PACHA), and Timothy P. Harrison, PhD, Principal Deputy Director, OIDP, HHS, honor and remember three people. Ms. Hayes reflects on former PACHA members, Mr. Humberto Cruz and Reverand Vanessa Sharp, and Dr. Harrison shares memories of his brother, Todd Isabel. Watch the video to hear more, including some of OIDP’s priorities for 2024, such as increasing pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) uptake and continuing to work with community partners in collaborative HIV efforts.

Watch the second video here with Dr. Harrison and LCDR Neelam “Nelly” Gazarian, PharmD, MS, AAHIVP, Policy Analyst, OIDP, as they both share deeply personal memories about their close family members. LCDR Gazarian remembers her uncle, who was transgender and, because of stigma, stopped attending family and cultural events. “I want to remember these stories and commit to continuing our work to end the HIV epidemic,” she shared. Watch the full video here.

As the Federal Government continues its commitment to ending the HIV epidemic, it looks toward the future, including, for example, supporting those aging with HIV and advocating for communities disproportionately affected by HIV.

Please visit HIV.gov’s World AIDS Day page for more information about this year’s federal theme, the history of this important day, and to see our Events Planning Guide and World AIDS Day Toolkit.