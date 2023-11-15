ICTTM and Québec International Cement Partnership at the 2023 Go Global Awards

Carl Viel, CEO of Quebec International and the Hon David Wells of the ICTTM

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Providence, Rhode Island – November 6, 2023 – In the spirit of international collaboration and business excellence celebrated at the Go Global Awards, the International Centre for Trade Transparency & Monitoring (ICTTM) is excited to announce a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Québec International. This partnership is set to champion the shared goals of fostering innovation, strategic market development, and the expansion of global trade.

The MOU, endorsed amidst the vibrant atmosphere of the Go Global Awards, marks a commitment from both organizations to equip businesses with the necessary tools and insights for thriving in the global marketplace. This collaboration is a testament to the dedication of both ICTTM and Québec International to not only navigate but also actively shape the future of international commerce with a focus on transparency and strategic growth.

The Hon. David Wells, ICTTM Chairman, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “The Go Global Awards is a convergence point for global industry leaders, and it is here that our shared vision with Québec International has been formalized. We are eager to provide ICTTM’s innovative ADAMkyc and ADAMftd platforms to Québec International and their constituent base, boosting their already robust services designed to support Canadian businesses in their international endeavors.”

About Québec International

Québec International is a key driver of economic development in the Québec City region, providing high-end coaching services that help businesses and workers flourish. Québec International’s services span a wide range, including international recruitment, digital transformation, investment attraction, market development, entrepreneurship support, and sector development, all aimed at enhancing the region’s status on the world stage.

About ICTTM

The International Centre for Trade Transparency & Monitoring (ICTTM) stands at the forefront of promoting transparency and compliance in international trade. Leveraging technological innovation, ICTTM's ADAMftd platform is adept at dissecting and navigating the complexities of global supply chains, ensuring that trade practices are transparent, secure, and efficient. The Directors of the Board of ICTTM include: Hon. David Wells, H.E. Ambassador Sven Jurgenson, Lord J.D. Waverley, Hon. Charles Mok, and Hon. Iain Evans.

About the Go Global Awards

The Go Global Awards bring together the crème de la crème of the international business community, including innovative manufacturers, exporters, service providers, government officials, and industry leaders. The annual event serves as a unique platform for networking, collaboration, and recognition of excellence in international trade.

