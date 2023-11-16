ProHance: Analytics and Operations Empowerment at HIMSCON 2023
Sachin Machanda, Country Manager, Philipinies, ProHance with Anshum Sinha, Chief Operating Officer, Shearwater Health; Nora Terrado, Carelon Global Solutions Philippines and Darwin Mariano, Vice President for External Affairs, UnitedHealth Group
Ashish Syngal, Vice President of Customer Success and Key Accounts, played a pivotal role in presenting ProHance's expertise by hosting a session on “Building Best In Class Performance & Governance Model in RCM.”
Healthcare Optimisation at HIMSCON 2023, Unveiling Innovative Solutions for Optimal Operations and Revenue Cycle Management. #ProHanceInHealthcare #HIMSCON2023MANILA, PHILIPPINES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProHance, a new-age workplace analytics and operations enablement platform that is an ideal fit for technology-enabled revenue cycle management services for the healthcare industry participated in the Healthcare Information Management Services Conference held on October 19-20 at the Peninsula Manila.
The Healthcare Information Management Services Conference is an annual event that brings together industry leaders, experts, and solution providers to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and innovations in healthcare information management. ProHance's participation in this conference highlighted the company's dedication to staying at the forefront of technological advancements in the healthcare sector.
Ashish Syngal, Vice President of Customer Success and Key Accounts, hosted a session on “Building Best In Class Performance & Governance Model in RCM.” The session provided valuable insights into optimizing revenue cycle management (RCM) by implementing robust performance and governance models. Attendees gained practical knowledge and actionable strategies to enhance efficiency and productivity in their revenue cycle processes.
"We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to participate in the Healthcare Information Management Services Conference and share our expertise in building best-in-class performance and governance models in RCM," said Ashish Syngal. “ProHance remains committed to supporting healthcare organizations in achieving operational excellence and navigating the evolving landscape of healthcare information management.”
Sachin Machanda, Country Manager, Philippines, ProHance moderated and discussed a panel discussion on the future of healthcare & technology advancements with industry experts -.Anshum Sinha, Chief Operating Officer, Shearwater Health Nora Terrado, Carelon Global Solutions Philippines, Darwin Mariano, Vice President for External Affairs at UnitedHealth Group. “The experience was truly enriching with topics discussed (but not limited to) around what healthcare companies need technology investments to advance, government policies to make healthcare accessible & flexible, the aging population and its growing needs, and the talent shortage,” said Sachin
ProHance’s presence at the conference allowed attendees to explore the company’s cutting-edge solutions to streamline workforce management and drive performance improvements. The ProHance team engaged with conference participants to address the unique challenges faced by healthcare organizations.
Shikha Mishra
ProHance
shikha.m@prohance.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Revolutionize Your Healthcare RCM with ProHance: Reduce Costs, Boost Efficiency and Profitability